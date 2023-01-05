Read full article on original website
RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Chase, Many Cops Are Chasing The Suspects
Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened this afternoon in Loves Park. Several officers were in pursuit of a suspect that was fleeing in a vehicle. Police were chasing the vehicle near the following areas:. Alpine, Forest Hills, Harlem, Perryville, Riverside...
WIFR
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area
RS source Eric Hultgren is reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of NEWBURG RD & STONY CREEK WAY. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Police are diverting...
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
RockfordScanner.com : Male Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Sources are reporting 3 different shootings. Rockford PD have only confirmed 1 of the shootings:. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. The other two alleged shooting...
Man critically injured after arm gets stuck in farming equipment in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was critically injured after his arm got stuck in farming equipment Friday afternoon in Kane County, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, 40, of Waterman, got his arm stuck in farming equipment around 4:50 p.m. in the 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in unincorporated Big Rock Township. This […]
RockfordScanner.com: Another Traffic Alert in Winnebago County
Beginning Monday January 9th, the Water Division will be repairing. the water service in the 300 block of Blackhawk Rd. Blackhawk Rd will be closed. between South Main St and Clifton Ave to all traffic with limited local access only. Proper traffic controls will be in place and citizens are...
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an unknown scene in Boone County
Sources are reporting a scene in Boone County. It happened this afternoon at the Heritage Woods. Unknown what has happened. We can only confirm emergency personnel are on scene. Police, fire and medical. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film.
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
RockfordScanner.com : Another Bad Accident In Rockford. Extrication Required
At approximately 8:45 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of W Whitman Street and N Main Street for a auto accident with extrication. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time as there was no transport to the hospital. Avoid...
Rockford Man Arrested with 7 Firearms and Nearly 1000 Grams of Weed
What started out as a shots-fired call turned into a big bust for the Rockford Police Department on Wednesday night (1/4). According to the press release from Rockford PD, officers received reports of a possible domestic disturbance situation and gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 pm Wednesday.
8 Large Trailers Were Stolen From One Illinois Business Overnight
For the second time in a month, large equipment has been stolen off the lot of a Rockford area business, and now I'm wondering, does Rockford have a large equipment crime ring in the works?. Another Rockford Area Business Loses Thousands of Dollars to Thieves. Before I tell you about...
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
Intoxicated, armed driver flees from Rockford Police, hits pedestrian at gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Nathan Batson, 43, after he allegedly fled from a police traffic stop at high speed and crashed into a pedestrian at a gas station on Auburn Street. According to police, on Friday, December 30th, officers tried to stop Batson’s vehicle at the intersection of N. Rockton and Auburn […]
Inventory stolen from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A local trailer company takes a big blow to its businesses when it was hit by thieves Tuesday. Eight tractors and other expensive equipment were taken from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica between 10:30-11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Then four more trailers were stolen between 4:30-5:30 Wednesday morning. Nite...
MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
18-year-old Kane County man indicted for fatal crash that killed brother and sister on Halloween
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old Kane County man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed two of his passengers in far west suburban unincorporated Campton Township on Halloween last year. Tyler A. Schmidt, of the 43W block of Southgate Road in Elgin, was indicted...
Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at around 7:40 in the evening, Rockford Police Officers and SCOPE Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 12th street for reports of a domestic disturbance and potential shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, law enforcement attempted to contact the people inside, but their attempts went unanswered. However, they observed shell casings and several people inside the home.
