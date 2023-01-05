ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Chase, Many Cops Are Chasing The Suspects

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened this afternoon in Loves Park. Several officers were in pursuit of a suspect that was fleeing in a vehicle. Police were chasing the vehicle near the following areas:. Alpine, Forest Hills, Harlem, Perryville, Riverside...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area

Our personal opinions on various topics. RS source Eric Hultgren is reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of NEWBURG RD & STONY CREEK WAY. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Police are diverting...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Traffic Alert in Winnebago County

Beginning Monday January 9th, the Water Division will be repairing. the water service in the 300 block of Blackhawk Rd. Blackhawk Rd will be closed. between South Main St and Clifton Ave to all traffic with limited local access only. Proper traffic controls will be in place and citizens are...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
DIXON, IL
97ZOK

Rockford Man Arrested with 7 Firearms and Nearly 1000 Grams of Weed

What started out as a shots-fired call turned into a big bust for the Rockford Police Department on Wednesday night (1/4). According to the press release from Rockford PD, officers received reports of a possible domestic disturbance situation and gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 pm Wednesday.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Inventory stolen from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A local trailer company takes a big blow to its businesses when it was hit by thieves Tuesday. Eight tractors and other expensive equipment were taken from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica between 10:30-11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Then four more trailers were stolen between 4:30-5:30 Wednesday morning. Nite...
PECATONICA, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at around 7:40 in the evening, Rockford Police Officers and SCOPE Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 12th street for reports of a domestic disturbance and potential shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, law enforcement attempted to contact the people inside, but their attempts went unanswered. However, they observed shell casings and several people inside the home.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

