Great Falls, MT

NewsTalk 95.5

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

A Montana Son

Wallace McRae is a rancher from the country between Colstrip and the Northern Cheyenne reservation, around Rosebud Creek. Born in 1936, “Wally” worked the family ranch growing up, earned a degree in Zoology at the Montana State College, and then completed officer training in the US Navy. While in the Navy, he met and married his sweetheart, Ruth. They later purchased the Rocker Six Cattle Company, also along Rosebud Creek. At nearly 87 years old, Wally remains a force.
COLSTRIP, MT
MY 103.5

The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified

Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists

When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 1/7/23

It is one week into the new year, and things are looking great as far as fishing opportunities. If you plan on hitting the hardwater or even wet water, know where to go. Listen now to our latest audio reports from our correspondents around the state.
MONTANA STATE
keyzradio.com

Montana And North Dakota Basketball Rankings

3. Minot (6-1) 4. Fargo Davies (5-2) 5. Grand Forks Red River (5-1) Others Receiving Votes: Fargo North, Bismarck Legacy. North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Poll (January 2) 1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (2-0) 2. Central Cass (6-0) 3. Shiloh Christian (4-0) 4. Grafton (4-0) 5. Thompson (3-2) 6. North Star...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it

Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?

Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
MONTANA STATE
tsln.com

South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presents: Alabama, June 24

Sioux Falls, SD – Legendary country group, Alabama, will take the stage at the 10th annual South. Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota. The show will take. place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, June 24th. Tickets start at $60.50,. plus applicable fees...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Montanan

Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana

Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
ecitybeat.com

Mob Rule Dominates Great Falls Public Education Meeting

Amid a chorus of boos and shout-downs, there were few brave souls that dare to express opinions unpopular to the summonsed mob. In one sentence, that was my overall impression of the recent meeting organized by Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) Director Elsie Arntzen, intended to give parents and other member of the public a voice with OPI and local legislators.
GREAT FALLS, MT
tsln.com

Montana: Public comment deadline for several proposals is February 3

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals slated to go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in February. Comment is open through Feb. 3. After public comment, commissioners can offer amendments to the proposals as they see fit. The proposals and supporting...
MONTANA STATE
tsln.com

MonDak Ag Research Summit: Jan. 19

The North Dakota State University Williston Research Extension Center (WREC), Montana State University Eastern Agricultural Research Center (EARC) and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney, Montana, are partnering to showcase agricultural research in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. The 2023 MonDak Ag...
SIDNEY, MT

