Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Fairfield Sun Times
A Montana Son
Wallace McRae is a rancher from the country between Colstrip and the Northern Cheyenne reservation, around Rosebud Creek. Born in 1936, “Wally” worked the family ranch growing up, earned a degree in Zoology at the Montana State College, and then completed officer training in the US Navy. While in the Navy, he met and married his sweetheart, Ruth. They later purchased the Rocker Six Cattle Company, also along Rosebud Creek. At nearly 87 years old, Wally remains a force.
The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified
Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
Montana veteran nonprofit says more funding and access to healthcare are crucial
Miguel Gonzalez, the founder of Warrior Wishes Montana, said 60 veterans committed suicide in Montana before veterans day in 2022. He believes increased funding and access to healthcare are crucial.
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists
When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 1/7/23
It is one week into the new year, and things are looking great as far as fishing opportunities. If you plan on hitting the hardwater or even wet water, know where to go. Listen now to our latest audio reports from our correspondents around the state.
keyzradio.com
Montana And North Dakota Basketball Rankings
3. Minot (6-1) 4. Fargo Davies (5-2) 5. Grand Forks Red River (5-1) Others Receiving Votes: Fargo North, Bismarck Legacy. North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Poll (January 2) 1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (2-0) 2. Central Cass (6-0) 3. Shiloh Christian (4-0) 4. Grafton (4-0) 5. Thompson (3-2) 6. North Star...
Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it
Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
montanarightnow.com
Emergency closure in place on HWY 87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton due to severe road conditions
The Fort Benton Police Department is reporting several crashes between Fort Benton and Highwood. “There are not enough resources in the county to have an emergency vehicle at every road to tell people not to be driving,” the department wrote to their social media Friday. According to the Montana...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
First baby of 2023 in Great Falls
He arrived on his due date of Sunday, January 1st, at 10:49 a.m., and weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and stretching 21 inches long.
When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?
Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
tsln.com
South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presents: Alabama, June 24
Sioux Falls, SD – Legendary country group, Alabama, will take the stage at the 10th annual South. Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota. The show will take. place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, June 24th. Tickets start at $60.50,. plus applicable fees...
Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana
Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ecitybeat.com
Mob Rule Dominates Great Falls Public Education Meeting
Amid a chorus of boos and shout-downs, there were few brave souls that dare to express opinions unpopular to the summonsed mob. In one sentence, that was my overall impression of the recent meeting organized by Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) Director Elsie Arntzen, intended to give parents and other member of the public a voice with OPI and local legislators.
tsln.com
Montana: Public comment deadline for several proposals is February 3
HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals slated to go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in February. Comment is open through Feb. 3. After public comment, commissioners can offer amendments to the proposals as they see fit. The proposals and supporting...
tsln.com
MonDak Ag Research Summit: Jan. 19
The North Dakota State University Williston Research Extension Center (WREC), Montana State University Eastern Agricultural Research Center (EARC) and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney, Montana, are partnering to showcase agricultural research in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. The 2023 MonDak Ag...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Clinic announces changes to logos and hospital name in 2023
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Clinic announced a change to their logos and the name of their hospital for 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a new logo will was integrated into various digital and physical media. The new logo incorporates a blue line curve to represent the Missouri River and...
