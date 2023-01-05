Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
Related
GoLocalProv
The Elegance of Weed: Mother Earth–Architecture Critic Morgan
Now that cannabis sales are legal in Rhode Island, a “newly licensed compassion center” speaks for the marijuana industry. If the Mother Earth Wellness store in Pawtucket is any indication, Mary Jane has gone mainstream, even upscale. It is remarkable how a well-designed image–a new logo, a handsome building, or thoughtful interior layout–can change our perception of a previously illegal product and the once unwholesome reputation of its merchants.
Dartmouth Mall Kicks Out Viral TikTok Traffic Cone Saxophone Player
A famous TikToker's SouthCoast visit ended with mall security and local police involved. Viral saxophone player Wenzl McGowen was spotted at Dartmouth Mall Jan. 6 with his infamous traffic cone saxophone. The tenor/baritone saxman travels everywhere, with his 821,000 TikTok followers watching every step and wondering where he'll pop up next.
ice365.com
GLPI closes deal to acquire Bally’s properties in Tiverton and Biloxi for $635m
The Tiverton deal was previously announced in June of 2022 and both were finalised on January 3, 2023. The acquisition of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel and Bally’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino mean that six properties are now included in the master lease between Bally’s and GLPI. Rent for the Master Lease will increase by $48.5 million per year under the deal.
Ronzoni discontinues beloved pastina
The company said it recently learned its long-term supplier would "no longer be making Ronzoni Pastina as of January 2023."
ABC6.com
Chance of Snow?
We are at the end of the cloudy, foggy, drizzly trend . With a flip in the wind direction from the north, colder air is now filtering in from Canada. We also have showers on the way to start Friday. Areas north and west of Providence, in the highest elevations, could transition to a period of snow.
Jamestown Press
Joseph N. Medeiros
Joseph N. Medeiros, 71, of Jamestown, died peacefully Jan. 4, 2023 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph Medeiros and Anne (Gurrido) Medeiros. Medeiros worked as a business representative with IUEC Local 39 for many years. He served on the educational program...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 7 – 14)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RIDOT Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today provided the...
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
TSA to install new scanners at TF Green Airport
Passengers soon won't have to take electronics and other items out from their carry-on bags.
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: In Holbrook bungalow, anything and everything
The two-bedroom property offers a partially finished basement, two patios, a pergola, a firepit, a hot tub, and an interior with a ‘living wall.’. People like to name homes, and this house on a Holbrook side street near the Braintree line could be called “Just Right.” The property is well south of an acre (0.17), but it packs quite a bit onto the lot without looking crowded. In addition to the house, there’s a hot tub, garden, pergola, shed, two patios, a fish pond, stretches of front and back lawn, a shower, and hardscape ribboning to the front door.
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
whatsupnewp.com
New $46 million Air National Guard HQ to modernize Rhode Island’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset
The Rhode Island Air National Guard is set to receive a new $46 million headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, thanks to funding secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed. The state-of-the-art complex will replace the current 81-year-old facility, modernizing the base of operations for the 143rd...
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
GoLocalProv
2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions
Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (COLA, taxes, events…), 5-1-23 – John A. Cianci
We will start off with questions from our readers on the COLA increase and whether VA disability/compensation is taxable. Who do I contact if I did not get the COLA increase on January 1, 2023? – Linda, Pascoag. If you do not see a difference in your monthly VA...
New Bedford Top Shelf Bar and Grill Addresses Concerns After Sign Disappears
We got a call this morning on Michael and Maddie from a concerned New Bedford resident and Top Shelf Bar and Grill fan that the popular restaurant had possibly closed permanently. "Why would you think that?" I asked the caller. I tried to think back to the last time I...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain
Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
whdh.com
Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk
(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
newbedfordguide.com
MassDoT to close bridge over the Acushnet River for years to facilitate replacement operations
Closure will begin on Monday, January 9, and is needed to facilitate bridge replacement operations. Bridge is anticipated to be closed through September 2025 with detours in place. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will begin work on the Hamlin Street Bridge located over the Acushnet River...
Comments / 0