Narragansett, RI

GoLocalProv

The Elegance of Weed: Mother Earth–Architecture Critic Morgan

Now that cannabis sales are legal in Rhode Island, a “newly licensed compassion center” speaks for the marijuana industry. If the Mother Earth Wellness store in Pawtucket is any indication, Mary Jane has gone mainstream, even upscale. It is remarkable how a well-designed image–a new logo, a handsome building, or thoughtful interior layout–can change our perception of a previously illegal product and the once unwholesome reputation of its merchants.
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Mall Kicks Out Viral TikTok Traffic Cone Saxophone Player

A famous TikToker's SouthCoast visit ended with mall security and local police involved. Viral saxophone player Wenzl McGowen was spotted at Dartmouth Mall Jan. 6 with his infamous traffic cone saxophone. The tenor/baritone saxman travels everywhere, with his 821,000 TikTok followers watching every step and wondering where he'll pop up next.
DARTMOUTH, MA
ice365.com

GLPI closes deal to acquire Bally’s properties in Tiverton and Biloxi for $635m

The Tiverton deal was previously announced in June of 2022 and both were finalised on January 3, 2023. The acquisition of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel and Bally’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino mean that six properties are now included in the master lease between Bally’s and GLPI. Rent for the Master Lease will increase by $48.5 million per year under the deal.
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Chance of Snow?

We are at the end of the cloudy, foggy, drizzly trend . With a flip in the wind direction from the north, colder air is now filtering in from Canada. We also have showers on the way to start Friday. Areas north and west of Providence, in the highest elevations, could transition to a period of snow.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jamestown Press

Joseph N. Medeiros

Joseph N. Medeiros, 71, of Jamestown, died peacefully Jan. 4, 2023 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph Medeiros and Anne (Gurrido) Medeiros. Medeiros worked as a business representative with IUEC Local 39 for many years. He served on the educational program...
JAMESTOWN, RI
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: In Holbrook bungalow, anything and everything

The two-bedroom property offers a partially finished basement, two patios, a pergola, a firepit, a hot tub, and an interior with a ‘living wall.’. People like to name homes, and this house on a Holbrook side street near the Braintree line could be called “Just Right.” The property is well south of an acre (0.17), but it packs quite a bit onto the lot without looking crowded. In addition to the house, there’s a hot tub, garden, pergola, shed, two patios, a fish pond, stretches of front and back lawn, a shower, and hardscape ribboning to the front door.
HOLBROOK, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions

Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain

Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
NEEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk

(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
SEEKONK, MA

