semoball.com
Saturday preps: Bears hoops goes to 11-1 with big win at TRC
The Greenville Bears continue to win and in doing so Saturday, got a chance to get familiar with the court the Ozark Foothills Conference tournament final will take place on. The Bears (11-1) cruised to an easy 72-37 win over Hayti at Three Rivers Community College. Owen Scherr (16 points),...
semoball.com
Raiders win helps them bounce back in more ways than one
Just about 48 hours after they endured the horror of having their team bus rammed by an 18-wheeler on the road back to Poplar Bluff, the Three Rivers Community College men’s basketball team returned to the much cozier confines of the Libla Family Sports Complex Saturday night. Yes, some...
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 6: Cook’s 29 pushes Meadow Heights past Oran
The Meadow Heights (7-6) boys used a 17-point fourth quarter to take down Oran (7-5) at home on Friday night, winning 60-56 over the Eagles. Meadow Heights senior Koby Cook led the way for the Panthers, scoring a game-high 29 points en route to the victory, paired with another 15 from classmate Will Green.
semoball.com
SECOND HALF WIND: Tied at half, Dons pull away late for OFC win over Royals
DONIPHAN — The Doniphan Dons defeated the Twin Rivers Royals 56-43 in a home game Friday night in which tough defense and offensive patience turned out to be the difference. In a matchup of two teams each dynamic scorers on each side, the game promised to be a close, back-and-forth struggle from the outset, and the contest played according to script — except when it came to scoring.
semoball.com
WBA soars to win over Marquand-Zion
A day removed from being handed their first defeat, at home no less, to a formidable Greenville squad, the Westwood Baptist Academy Eagles made sure their homecoming night would be a complete reversal. On Friday, the Eagles (7-1) got back on the winning track as they raced out to a...
semoball.com
Hornets hold off Bernie, 74-70
Advance - The game of basketball can quite frequently be summed up with the phrase “A Tale of Two Halves”. That’s exactly what happened Friday night at Advance High School as the visiting Bernie Mules came out firing on all cylinders but eventually came up short against a resilient Advance Hornet team, 74-70.
semoball.com
Van Buren alumna to be honored Saturday
With her infectious giggle, Van Buren’s own Katie Griffin took a second and described her thoughts on what is about to take place Saturday afternoon at her alma mater:. “It is surreal,” she said. What is so surreal to Griffin is that less than a year removed from...
semoball.com
Column: Ellington, Twin Rivers GBB to get a dose of 'Hoosier Hysteria'
There is a lot of the fictional Hickory High School from the famed movie “Hoosiers” in Ellington High School, while there is a tad bit, but much less so, in the bigger Twin Rivers High School. However, today, there will be a lot of the Royals and Whippets gaining exposure to the Huskers, who (sort of) once won the iconic one-class boy’s basketball state championship in Indiana.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
kbsi23.com
1 shot in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in a shooting in Poplar Bluff early Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 4. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to the Poplar Bluff...
Missouri executes convicted murderer Amber McLaughlin
The Missouri Department of Corrections carried out its execution of Amber McLaughlin early Tuesday evening, making her the first openly transgender inmate to be killed by the state.
KFVS12
Shooting investigation underway in Poplar Bluff
Data on job openings, minutes from the last Fed meeting and a recession prediction | Money Talks 1/4. New economic data released on jobs and labor turnover, along with a prediction by the managing director of the International Monetary Fund that 2023 will see a third of the world in recession.>>> kfvs12.com/livestream.
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23
William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Shooting Investigation
(Bonne Terre, MO) St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting in Big River Estates near Hedgeapple Lane in Bonne Terre. St. Francois County Sheriff, Dan Bullock, told KFMO B104 News, deputies believe one victim suffered a self inflicted gunshot wound. Few details are known and the investigation is on going. KFMO B104 news will update this story as more information becomes available.
Clemency is last chance for Amber McLaughlin, attorney says
An attorney for death row inmate Amber McLaughlin says his client has one last, legal appeal that could spare her life: a clemency from Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
