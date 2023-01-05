Read full article on original website
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Trade Mixed as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific are set for a mixed session after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected jobs reading in the U.S. showed a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation, suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
Amazon Still ‘Fully Committed' to Alexa Despite Job Cuts, Hardware Chief Says
Dave Limp, Amazon's hardware chief, said the company remains committed to its Alexa voice assistant and other projects. Alexa and other parts of Amazon's devices and services organization were a major target of the company's recent layoffs. CEO Andy Jassy said earlier this week the company aims to let go...
Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
Automakers Are Cautiously Optimistic for a 2023 Rebound After Worst New Vehicle Sales in More Than a Decade
DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
Turns Out Companies Are Deflating Their Public Salary Ranges, So You Still Have to Negotiate for Top Dollar
Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
China's NetEase Buys Gaming Studio Involved in Major Titles Including Halo Infinite and Minecraft
NetEase announced on Friday it had acquired Canadian gaming studio SkyBox Labs which is co-developing major games including Halo Infinte and working on Minecraft. SkyBox labs will operate independently under NetEase, China's second-biggest gaming company. The two companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. NetEase has ramped...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
BioNTech Says It Will Start Cancer Vaccine Trials in the UK From September
LONDON — The U.K. government on Friday announced a partnership with German firm BioNTech to test potential vaccines for cancer and other diseases, as campaigners warned any breakthrough must remain affordable and accessible. Cancer patients in England will get early access to trials involving personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer...
MacBook Owners May Get a Payout As Part of a Class-Action Lawsuit. Here's How Much You Could Get
If you purchased an Apple MacBook laptop equipped with a certain kind of keyboard between the years of 2015 and 2019, you may be eligible for a payment of up to $395 as part of a nationwide class-action settlement. But the clock is ticking to file a claim -- and not everyone with those MacBooks will receive a payout.
