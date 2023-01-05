Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
13abc.com
State program mediates nursing facility concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
Stayin' alive: 100 Port Clinton students get CPR certification
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the days following NFL player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game, there has been a lot of discussion about the importance of learning CPR and some local students learned those life-saving skills this week at Port Clinton High School. Port Clinton's Fire Department...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
Giving blood, saving lives | American Red Cross kicks off National Blood Donor month
TOLEDO, Ohio — According to the American Red Cross, typically there are fewer blood drives held between Thanksgiving and January 1 each year. January has been named National Blood Donor Month - in order to encourage people to come out and give and help shore up the nation's blood supply.
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
Students welcome Christ the King principal back to school
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students returned to class Wednesday at Christ the King School in west Toledo and lined the hallways to welcome back their principal. Steve Urbanski was place on administrative leave in early December after an allegation of abuse was reported to Lucas County Children Services. An investigation by Toledo police and LCCS determined the allegation was unsubstantiated and he returned to work Dec. 22.
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
IAFF: Occupational cancer is leading cause of death for firefighters
TOLEDO, Ohio — Flames are not the only danger firefighters face. In fact, it's the invisible fight that is proving to be the most life altering. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, surpassing heart disease. Firefighters have a 9 percent greater risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general public.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Collaboration adds drones to law enforcement arsenal for Seneca County departments
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Three Seneca County law enforcement agencies are collaborating with a northwest Ohio university to get a new view on policing. The Tiffin and Fostoria police departments and the Seneca County Sheriff's Office are now working together to use drones as part of their day-to-day operations.
New medication offers new hope in fight against Alzheimer's
TOLEDO, Ohio — Anyone who's witnessed the effects of Alzheimer's disease knows how severe it can be. Alzheimer's affects memory and judgment of those who have it. Unfortunately, at this time, there's no cure. There has been progress in slowing the effects of Alzheimer's down however. On Friday, the...
City of Maumee sues Lucas County for $1 million over sewer charges
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The city of Maumee is suing Lucas County for $1,045,622.91 to pay for sanitary outflow charges from the Lucas County Recreation Property, according to a lawsuit filed in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The city said the invoices are from flow monitors...
westbendnews.net
Sonya Selhorst Named President of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital Campus
Mercy Health is pleased to announce that Sonya Selhorst has been named president of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital campus. Sonya had been serving as interim president of the hospital since July and recently accepted the permanent position. “Sonya has served Mercy Health throughout her career and has shown...
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
Michael Troendle named interim Toledo police chief; Rebecca Facey new city prosecutor
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Thursday an interim police chief and new city prosecutor. Assistant Police Chief Michael Troendle will step into the role of interim chief when George Kral retires on Monday. Troendle has 29 years of experience with the department. "I know that stepping...
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz looks back on 2022, ahead to 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Wade Kapszukiewicz entered his fifth year of being the Toledo Mayor on Jan.1, 2023. Economic development in the city a highlight of the past year, he said. "One of the important narratives of our city moving forward is that from an economic standpoint, we have a lot of things going for us," Kapszukiewicz said.
What happened to Northeast Ohio mom?
Caroline Tokar says this all began in July of 2017 when their family alerted the Huron County Sheriff's Office they were concerned about Amanda's whereabouts.
Washington Local Schools staff member certified in cyber protection, able to help police investigations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Robert Gulick, the director of technology for Washington Local Schools, has worked in education for 30 years. He's seen technology, and how students use it to learn, continue to evolve. "As my career progressed and the use of technology progressed it became obvious that we needed...
