13abc.com

State program mediates nursing facility concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations

MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Students welcome Christ the King principal back to school

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students returned to class Wednesday at Christ the King School in west Toledo and lined the hallways to welcome back their principal. Steve Urbanski was place on administrative leave in early December after an allegation of abuse was reported to Lucas County Children Services. An investigation by Toledo police and LCCS determined the allegation was unsubstantiated and he returned to work Dec. 22.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

IAFF: Occupational cancer is leading cause of death for firefighters

TOLEDO, Ohio — Flames are not the only danger firefighters face. In fact, it's the invisible fight that is proving to be the most life altering. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, surpassing heart disease. Firefighters have a 9 percent greater risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general public.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County

(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

New medication offers new hope in fight against Alzheimer's

TOLEDO, Ohio — Anyone who's witnessed the effects of Alzheimer's disease knows how severe it can be. Alzheimer's affects memory and judgment of those who have it. Unfortunately, at this time, there's no cure. There has been progress in slowing the effects of Alzheimer's down however. On Friday, the...
TOLEDO, OH
westbendnews.net

Sonya Selhorst Named President of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital Campus

Mercy Health is pleased to announce that Sonya Selhorst has been named president of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital campus. Sonya had been serving as interim president of the hospital since July and recently accepted the permanent position. “Sonya has served Mercy Health throughout her career and has shown...
DEFIANCE, OH
WTOL 11

What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz looks back on 2022, ahead to 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wade Kapszukiewicz entered his fifth year of being the Toledo Mayor on Jan.1, 2023. Economic development in the city a highlight of the past year, he said. "One of the important narratives of our city moving forward is that from an economic standpoint, we have a lot of things going for us," Kapszukiewicz said.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio local news

