Three Rivers women fall in ESPN+ clash
An opportunity to play on a national broadcast by ESPN+ was an exciting moment for the Three Rivers Lady Raiders women’s basketball team Saturday in Mount Carmel, Illinois. There the 17th-ranked Lady Raiders took on No. 14 Wabash Valley in a rematch of the season-opening contest between the two that saw the Three Rivers women win 91-79.
Notre Dame football: Sam Hartman is officially Irish
After a long-awaited couple of weeks, Sam Hartman has officially committed to the University of Notre Dame football program. In what has been rumored for weeks, Hartman will be finishing his collegiate career with the Irish in hopes of sky-rocketing his NFL draft stock. Given Notre Dame’s elite offensive line...
Most Expensive Home For Sale in Decatur, Michigan is $1 Million
Here's what $1 Million can buy you in the small town of Decatur, Michigan. Decatur is a small Van Buren county village with less than 1,700 residents. Sure, the cost of living in Kalamazoo is low, but the cost of living in Decatur is very low. So, how much home can $1 million get you?
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
Body found in field near Cassopolis ID’d
LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of the person whose body was found in a field near Cassopolis Thursday has been released. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holtz of Porter Township. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo
Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled the St Joseph River Near Union City, Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
Fishing Opportunities Besides Ice-Fishing
As I write this, friends have started ice-fishing. However, we have nearly a week of warmer temperatures and possibility of rain. There is one type of fishing during the winter that I really enjoy. This type of fishing is half catching fish and half the camaraderie with other anglers. I...
17 BEST South Haven Restaurants to Excite Your Taste Buds
Whether you spend the day on the sandy beaches along the Lake Michigan shore, biking the Kal Haven Trail State Park, or browsing unique downtown shops, your trip to South Haven isn’t complete without getting a taste of the local fare. And there are plenty of South Haven restaurants to choose from.
Ten years later, Kzoo business continues crafting BattleBots parts
BattleBots returned for another season this week, and so did a West Michigan business through a unique partnership.
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
Need for Speed: 86-year-old Allegan man building 400+ mph vehicle
Life out in the country tends to move a little slower. That's why you would never guess, inside two barns in Allegan, an 86-year-old man is building one of the fastest cars in America.
Deputies: Horse found shot, killed in Hamilton Twp.
Deputies are asking the public for help investigating a shooting that left a horse dead.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
Shelter used in Underground Railroad network to be restored in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic house used to shelter fugitive slaves in Cassopolis is being restored!. “The Bogue House” was one of nine Underground Railroad stations throughout Calvin, Porter, and Penn Townships. It is claimed that over 1500 freedom-seeking slaves were helped on their journey to Canada through the use of the house from the 1830s to the 1850s.
Former Kalamazoo schools superintendent accused board of creating ‘hostile’ environment, emails show
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Former Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said she was subjected to a “hostile” work environment in email communications between her and school board members prior to her abrupt resignation in December. School board members spoke of trying to address a lack of timely responses...
