Three Rivers, MI

semoball.com

Three Rivers women fall in ESPN+ clash

An opportunity to play on a national broadcast by ESPN+ was an exciting moment for the Three Rivers Lady Raiders women’s basketball team Saturday in Mount Carmel, Illinois. There the 17th-ranked Lady Raiders took on No. 14 Wabash Valley in a rematch of the season-opening contest between the two that saw the Three Rivers women win 91-79.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Sam Hartman is officially Irish

After a long-awaited couple of weeks, Sam Hartman has officially committed to the University of Notre Dame football program. In what has been rumored for weeks, Hartman will be finishing his collegiate career with the Irish in hopes of sky-rocketing his NFL draft stock. Given Notre Dame’s elite offensive line...
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WOOD

Body found in field near Cassopolis ID’d

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of the person whose body was found in a field near Cassopolis Thursday has been released. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holtz of Porter Township. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
1077 WRKR

There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo

Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Fishing Opportunities Besides Ice-Fishing

As I write this, friends have started ice-fishing. However, we have nearly a week of warmer temperatures and possibility of rain. There is one type of fishing during the winter that I really enjoy. This type of fishing is half catching fish and half the camaraderie with other anglers. I...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
awesomemitten.com

17 BEST South Haven Restaurants to Excite Your Taste Buds

Whether you spend the day on the sandy beaches along the Lake Michigan shore, biking the Kal Haven Trail State Park, or browsing unique downtown shops, your trip to South Haven isn’t complete without getting a taste of the local fare. And there are plenty of South Haven restaurants to choose from.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Shelter used in Underground Railroad network to be restored in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic house used to shelter fugitive slaves in Cassopolis is being restored!. “The Bogue House” was one of nine Underground Railroad stations throughout Calvin, Porter, and Penn Townships. It is claimed that over 1500 freedom-seeking slaves were helped on their journey to Canada through the use of the house from the 1830s to the 1850s.
CASSOPOLIS, MI

