Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
Raiders win helps them bounce back in more ways than one
Just about 48 hours after they endured the horror of having their team bus rammed by an 18-wheeler on the road back to Poplar Bluff, the Three Rivers Community College men’s basketball team returned to the much cozier confines of the Libla Family Sports Complex Saturday night. Yes, some...
semoball.com
Three Rivers women fall in ESPN+ clash
An opportunity to play on a national broadcast by ESPN+ was an exciting moment for the Three Rivers Lady Raiders women’s basketball team Saturday in Mount Carmel, Illinois. There the 17th-ranked Lady Raiders took on No. 14 Wabash Valley in a rematch of the season-opening contest between the two that saw the Three Rivers women win 91-79.
semoball.com
WBA soars to win over Marquand-Zion
A day removed from being handed their first defeat, at home no less, to a formidable Greenville squad, the Westwood Baptist Academy Eagles made sure their homecoming night would be a complete reversal. On Friday, the Eagles (7-1) got back on the winning track as they raced out to a...
semoball.com
Hornets hold off Bernie, 74-70
Advance - The game of basketball can quite frequently be summed up with the phrase “A Tale of Two Halves”. That’s exactly what happened Friday night at Advance High School as the visiting Bernie Mules came out firing on all cylinders but eventually came up short against a resilient Advance Hornet team, 74-70.
semoball.com
Cape Central wins home opener over Dexter
The Cape Central Tigers opened the home portion of their schedule with a 65-43 win over the Dexter Bearcats on Friday at Cape Central High School. After playing the first 12 games of the season away from home, Tigers coach Drew Church said his team was happy to be back home.
semoball.com
Ellington girls beat Twin Rivers in Indiana
KNIGHTSTOWN, Indiana — Kaylee King scored a game-high 39 points to lead the Ellington Lady Whippets past the Twin Rivers Lady Royals in the gymnasium made famous by the 1987 movie “Hoosiers.”. It was the second 39-point performance by King, who also scored 39 to lead Ellington to...
semoball.com
Saturday preps: Bears hoops goes to 11-1 with big win at TRC
The Greenville Bears continue to win and in doing so Saturday, got a chance to get familiar with the court the Ozark Foothills Conference tournament final will take place on. The Bears (11-1) cruised to an easy 72-37 win over Hayti at Three Rivers Community College. Owen Scherr (16 points),...
semoball.com
Holcomb secures homecoming win over Campbell in final seconds
After trading leads in the first half, the Holcomb Hornets narrowly avoided a homecoming upset against rival Campbell Friday night with a fourth quarter surge for a 54-52 victory. As a standing tradition, the Hornets undertook a tough challenge for their homecoming night in facing off against Campbell. Holcomb (5-6)...
semoball.com
Delta overcomes early struggles to win championship
On a night that began with frustration due to turnovers and sloppy play, ended in celebration for the Delta Bobcats. The Bobcats knocked off the St. Vincent Indians 57-44 to claim the championship of the 2023 Delta New Year’s Tourney on Thursday night at Delta High School. “That’s probably...
semoball.com
Kennett girls shut down Malden in second new year victory
The Kennett Lady Indians basketball team is starting the new year with a hot start after defeating Kelly (7-4) Tuesday and Malden (5-6) Thursday night. Charged by a powerhouse of a defensive effort, Kennett took an early lead over the Green Wave and pushed their momentum to the end for a decisive 57-28 victory.
semoball.com
Inside scoring spurs Portageville past Scott County Central
SIKESTON — Portageville earned a 71-48 at Scott County Central on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 with the win, while the Braves dropped to 1-7. “The Kids played hard,” said Portageville coach TJ Smith. “We had great balanced scoring and it was good to see some production from our post underneath. That’s something we will have to continue to do to be successful.”
semoball.com
SECOND HALF WIND: Tied at half, Dons pull away late for OFC win over Royals
DONIPHAN — The Doniphan Dons defeated the Twin Rivers Royals 56-43 in a home game Friday night in which tough defense and offensive patience turned out to be the difference. In a matchup of two teams each dynamic scorers on each side, the game promised to be a close, back-and-forth struggle from the outset, and the contest played according to script — except when it came to scoring.
semoball.com
Farmington girls roll to win over Lady Bearcats
DEXTER — An 18-0 run by Farmington in the first quarter proved to be a deficit the Lady Bearcats couldn't overcome Thursday evening at the Bearcat Event Center as Lady Knights ran away to a 62-36 victory. “I didn't feel like we were very competitive tonight — I didn't...
semoball.com
Dexter wrestlers go 1-2 at quad
PARK HILLS, Mo. — The Dexter wrestling team beat Potosi 42-24 and dropped decisions to St. Clair (48-24) and host Park Hills (51-24) in a quad Thursday night. Eric Harmon went 3-0 on the day and scored his 100th career victory for the Bearcats. Ryan Young and Colin Simpson...
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 6: Cook’s 29 pushes Meadow Heights past Oran
The Meadow Heights (7-6) boys used a 17-point fourth quarter to take down Oran (7-5) at home on Friday night, winning 60-56 over the Eagles. Meadow Heights senior Koby Cook led the way for the Panthers, scoring a game-high 29 points en route to the victory, paired with another 15 from classmate Will Green.
MLive.com
Former Kalamazoo Central state champ building hoops program at rival Loy Norrix
KALAMAZOO, MI – De’Tavia Moore wasn’t the tallest, most athletic or purest shooter on Kalamazoo Central’s loaded boys basketball teams during his high school playing days, but through hard work and attention to detail, he became a two-time state champ. Now, Moore is imparting those lessons...
Wide Receiver Rico Flores Jr. Setting Big Goals For Notre Dame Career
Limited due to an injury, 2023 WR Rico Flores Jr. remains very optimistic at 2023 All-American Bowl
onefootdown.com
College Football Transfer Portal: Inside DE Byron Vaughns’s visit to Notre Dame
With the quarterback situation settled for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the focus really needs to be along the defensive line at both VYPER and in the middle at the 3 technique. One player that Notre Dame has targeted at VYPER is Byron Vaughns from Utah State. Vaughns made the...
semoball.com
STATEMENT WIN: Lady Mules ride defense to rout of Cape Central
It was an opportunity for the Poplar Bluff Lady Mules to not only jump start the 2023 half of the current campaign, but also an opportunity to dish out a bit of revenge. With Cape Central in town Thursday night, the Lady Mules aimed for payback from a loss to the Lady Tigers and were paid back in full.
semoball.com
Van Buren alumna to be honored Saturday
With her infectious giggle, Van Buren’s own Katie Griffin took a second and described her thoughts on what is about to take place Saturday afternoon at her alma mater:. “It is surreal,” she said. What is so surreal to Griffin is that less than a year removed from...
Comments / 0