thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Start Queen of the Meadow Seeds in Wyoming (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow queen of the meadow seeds in Wyoming, but don’t know when to start them?. Starting queen of the meadow seeds is not as easy as it seems. Queen of the Meadow Seeds must be consistently watered, receive at least 8 hours of sunlight a day, & be kept at room temperature of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, January 7, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Moorcroft, Wyoming by Jennifer Pierson. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
Douglas Budget
Renee Slider Discusses History of Wyoming Territorial Prison and Collections
The Wyoming State Archives kicks off the first of its collaboration with the Wyoming State Parks on its speaker series events with a presentation and Q&A session on, "The Wyoming Territorial Prison: The Museum Collection That Isn’t," by curatorial resources specialist Renee Slider on Thursday, January 12, at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Did Amazon Just Dump Off 13,000+ Packages Resulting In Cheyenne Post Offices To Close?
UPDATE: Amazon Said It Warned Cheyenne About Incoming Influx Of Packages. Cheyenne’s mail carriers worked long hours Tuesday to deliver more than 13,000 packages that were suddenly dumped on them by Amazon after a winter storm blasted through the region, fouling up both airlines and now overland shipping. Lisa...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
county17.com
Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Isn’t Just About Steak. Passion For Pottery Led To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Wood-Fired Pizza
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Pizza Carrello co-owner Ariane Jimison moved to Gillette from Fallon — a small Montana community of about 200 people — she was in culture shock. Not because Fallon is so much smaller than Gillette, a community of around...
Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous & Traders’ Fair Coming to Casper This Month
The Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous and Traders' Fair is coming to Casper January 27, 28, and 29 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. Visitors can expect to learn about the history of the 1800's, catch up with old and new...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fungus, Not Bird Flu, Killed 81 Ducks At Ocean Lake
Mass Duck Die-Off The bird flu was suspected when dozens of dead ducks were discovered in late November at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area southeast of Pavillion near the Wind River Reservation. It was initially reported that 77 ducks had perished, but the death toll was later raised to 81.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Moose Population Continues Decline, Colorado Issues More Moose Hunting Licenses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has long been known as a premier moose hunting destination in the Lower 48, but Colorado has surpassed it, at least in terms of sheer number of tags issued. Wyoming issued 360 moose tags for the 2022 hunting season, according...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Accepted $1.6 Billion in P.P.P. Loans – Seventh Most Per Capita in the United States
Wyoming is heavily dependent on federal funds, and the COVID-19 pandemic was not an exception, as a tremendous amount of relief was awarded – and forgiven. The website Smartest Dollar analyzed the over $800 billion in loans through the U.S. Congress’s Payment Protection Program, using numbers provided by the U.S. According to the website, Small Business Administration Office of Capital Access. The loans were”intended to help businesses keep their doors open with less stress, retain employees, and boost suffering local economies.”
Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.
Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator To Introduce Bill Prohibiting Employers From Microchipping Workers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A state lawmaker who pushed doing away with daylight saving time, fiercely fought COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has never shied away from challenging legislative leadership has a new attention-grabbing bill up his sleeve. State Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, submitted legislation Wednesday...
Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices
Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Post Offices Close Down After Amazon Dumps 13,000+ Packages Off & Allegedly Refuses To Deliver
UPDATE: Why Did Amazon Just Dump Off 13,000+ Packages Resulting In Cheyenne Post Offices To Close?. UPDATE 2: Amazon Said It Warned Cheyenne Of Influx Of Packages. The latest winter storm that blasted the U.S. didn’t just foul up the nation’s airlines. It also appears to have affected package deliveries in states like Wyoming.
Wyoming Needs Volunteer Weather Observers
Satellite technology has helped us learn a lot about the weather. But it can't do everything. Sometimes we need a person actually in that weather to have a look at what's going on. That's where you come in. Wyoming is a little low on weather stations. Okay, a lot low.
Warning People Don’t Understand Why Wyomingites Do These Things
Living in Wyoming, we have our own ways of living. The climate and politics make a living here unique. Wyoming is beautiful, rugged, and truly a place of its own. Some outsiders may not understand the wisdom of why we do the things we do. The locals get it. Last...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyomingites Encouraged to Test Homes for Radon
CHEYENNE — Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals that it is detected at high levels in too many homes in Wyoming. During January for Radon Action Month, the American Lung Association urges everyone to test their home for radon.
