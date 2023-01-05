ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, January 7, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Moorcroft, Wyoming by Jennifer Pierson. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
Douglas Budget

Renee Slider Discusses History of Wyoming Territorial Prison and Collections

The Wyoming State Archives kicks off the first of its collaboration with the Wyoming State Parks on its speaker series events with a presentation and Q&A session on, "The Wyoming Territorial Prison: The Museum Collection That Isn’t," by curatorial resources specialist Renee Slider on Thursday, January 12, at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
county17.com

Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
cowboystatedaily.com

Fungus, Not Bird Flu, Killed 81 Ducks At Ocean Lake

Mass Duck Die-Off The bird flu was suspected when dozens of dead ducks were discovered in late November at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area southeast of Pavillion near the Wind River Reservation. It was initially reported that 77 ducks had perished, but the death toll was later raised to 81.
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Accepted $1.6 Billion in P.P.P. Loans – Seventh Most Per Capita in the United States

Wyoming is heavily dependent on federal funds, and the COVID-19 pandemic was not an exception, as a tremendous amount of relief was awarded – and forgiven. The website Smartest Dollar analyzed the over $800 billion in loans through the U.S. Congress’s Payment Protection Program, using numbers provided by the U.S. According to the website, Small Business Administration Office of Capital Access. The loans were”intended to help businesses keep their doors open with less stress, retain employees, and boost suffering local economies.”
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislator To Introduce Bill Prohibiting Employers From Microchipping Workers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A state lawmaker who pushed doing away with daylight saving time, fiercely fought COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has never shied away from challenging legislative leadership has a new attention-grabbing bill up his sleeve. State Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, submitted legislation Wednesday...
WyoFile

Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices

Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Needs Volunteer Weather Observers

Satellite technology has helped us learn a lot about the weather. But it can't do everything. Sometimes we need a person actually in that weather to have a look at what's going on. That's where you come in. Wyoming is a little low on weather stations. Okay, a lot low.
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
sweetwaternow.com

Wyomingites Encouraged to Test Homes for Radon

CHEYENNE — Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals that it is detected at high levels in too many homes in Wyoming. During January for Radon Action Month, the American Lung Association urges everyone to test their home for radon.
