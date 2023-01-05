London — In his forthcoming autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry says that his brother, heir to the throne Prince William, physically attacked him in 2019, according to a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper. The Guardian says it viewed a copy of Harry's book, which is due out next Tuesday. CBS News has not seen a copy of Spare and is not able to independently verify the report.According to the Guardian, William went to meet Harry at his then residence on the grounds of Kensington Palace, Nottingham Cottage, wishing to discuss "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their struggles with the media and their...

3 DAYS AGO