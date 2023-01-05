Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms

(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river drenched Northern California Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday, leaving hundreds of trees toppled over, and impacting roadways across Northern California.

Wednesday evening two people died in this atmospheric river in Northern California.

— Click here for live updates

The director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said at a Wednesday morning news conference, “we anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last 5 years.”

Wednesday’s storm is the latest one since Dec. 27 and has the potential to cause floods and leave many homes and businesses without power.

The director of the Department of Water Resources said that Wednesday’s storm is considered slightly weaker than the first two, but this storm will include stronger winds, which could lead to downed trees and power outages.

The storm is expected to be at its strongest Wednesday evening, when wind gusts could reach faster than 50 miles per hour, potentially causing more damage than the first storms.

For live updates on conditions in the Bay Area click here .

Live Updates:

Jan. 5:

9:30 p.m.

Rocks falling on Ophir Road in Auburn caused it to close from Interstate 80 to Wise Road. Placer County believes it will remain closed through the weekend. They said it was caused by a lot of rain happening fast and the saturation of the rock.

6 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, another atmospheric river will arrive late on Friday with the threat of flooding returning Saturday. This is because heavy rain on the already saturated ground could increase the chances of flooding in some areas.

3:10 p.m.

According to Caltrans District 3, westbound traffic on Interstate 80 at Truckee has “ been released .”

3:00 p.m.

According to the Rio Vista Police Department, the 100-300 blocks of River Road are closed due to flooding.

2:30 p.m.

According to Caltrans District 3, westbound traffic is being held on Interstate 80 at Truckee due to multiple spin-outs .

1:45 p.m.

As more storms are expected to hit the state next week, Stockton announced that their warming zones will be extended through Thursday, Jan. 12.

1:30 p.m.

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors ratified the local state of emergency proclamation that was proposed on Jan. 1.

1:15 p.m.

According to Sacramento County, more than 300 trees have fallen since New Year’s Eve.

1:10 p.m.

Two deaths have been reported in Northern California due to Wednesday evening’s storm.

On Wednesday evening, a 19-year-old woman died after her vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a power pole on Vanden Road in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

A baby was also killed Wednesday evening when a redwood tree fell on a home in Occidental.

1 p.m.

Three people have been found dead in Sacramento County since the first of several storms rocked Northern California on December 27.

The first reported death in the state following Saturday’s storm was found near Dillard Road in a submerged vehicle on Sunday morning. On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified that victim as Steven Sampson, 45, of Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, the body of Mei Keng Lam, 65, was also found in near Dillard Road while other flooded vehicles were being towed away.

On Wednesday near New Hope and Orr roads in the Galt area, a woman was found submerged in a vehicle at around 6 p.m. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland.

7:30 a.m.

The SMUD outage map shows 715 customers being affected by outages with more than a third of those concentrated in Fair Oaks. Outside of Sacramento, PG&E’s website shows considerably more residents across Northern California without power.

Jan. 4:

8:15 p.m.

Crews are working to remove a large tree that fell across Arden Way near Fair Oaks Blvd in Sacramento County. The shoulder is open for cars to get around it.

8:03 p.m.

A line of thunderstorms and heavy rain is moving through the foothills, stretching from Auburn to Placerville and Sonora, which could put stress on areas with burn scars from wildfires, according to FOX40 Meteorologist Kristina Werner .

7:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest valley gust was 54 mph recorded at the Lincoln Airport.

6:50 p.m.

Yolo County has issued an emergency proclamation due to the heavy rain and high winds

According to the county, a local proclamation will allow them to set “rules, regulations, and other mandates as deemed necessary” in order to protect people and property in Yolo County.

6:45 p.m.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is advising people to stay off the roads and not drive.

6:30 p.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a third body was found inside a submerged vehicle in southern Sacramento County.

5:55 p.m.

A fallen tree blocked Highway 50 near Bradshaw Boulevard, blocking lanes 2-4. Caltrans crews were en route to clear the road.

5:47 p.m.

Caltrans highly discouraged nonessential travel as winds are expected to pick up to 60 mph.

5:15 p.m.

More than 1,500 SMUD customers in Sacramento County are without power, according to SMUD’s outage map .

5 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., nearly 13,000 SMUD customers in Sacramento County are without power, according to SMUD’s outage map .

3:13 p.m.

The Sacramento Executive Airport reported a peak wind gust of 46 mph, according to the National Weather Center.

The NWS predicts that the winds will increase in the valley and foothills later in the evening.

1:30 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, South Sacramento, the off-ramps of Dillard Road on Highway 99 will remain closed as the region prepares for heavy rain and high winds.

12:30 p.m.

The South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said a body was discovered near Dillard Road while cars that had been stuck or washed away were being towed.

CHP said they believe the person was caught in the New Year’s Eve storm.

Previously, another body was discovered the morning after the storm near Dillard Road in a vehicle that had been submerged.

11 a.m.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services held a press conference with various other state agencies discussing the state’s plan for the powerful winter storm.

The governor’s office issued a State of Emergency in response to the winter storm currently hitting the state as well as the storms that will arrive in the coming days.

Jan. 3:

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the central Sacramento Valley that will be in effect from 10 a.m. on Wednesday to Friday morning.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) and Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) warned customers to prepare for power outages starting Wednesday as the storm picks up.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.