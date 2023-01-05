The twit caucus isn't wrong about Mccarthy though. He lacks any sort of leadership ability or even a baseline set of ideals. With only a tiny majority he will spend the next two years caving in to the extremists in his party because he lacks the leadership to get them in line and he lacks the guts to work across the aisle.
I still think Trump pushed her to publicly throw his name out on the floor and call him president (not former president). So glad we banished him to Mar Lago prison.
🤣 Watching Dr Frankenstein battle the monster that he created was epic. Unfortunately, Hannity failed to ask her why she never told Donnie that he didn't have the votes and it was time to withdraw.
