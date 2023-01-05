ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin – update: ‘Neurologically intact’ Buffalo Bills player ‘awake’ and asking ‘who won’ Bengals game

By Graeme Massie and Luke Baker
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knTlv_0k43AjwF00

NFL player Damar Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement” in the past 24 hours and appears to be “neurologically intact” as the Buffalo Bills star continues to make a recovery from an on-field cardiac arrest.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said the 24-year-old  remains “critically ill” in hospital but woke up on Wednesday evening and was able to ask who won the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals by communicating in writing.

In a press conference on Thursday, Dr Tim Pritts said: “Last night he was able to emerge, follow commands and even ask who won the game. When we answered Damar when he asked who won the game we said, ‘Yes, you won. You won the game of life.’”

Earlier, Hamlin’s agent, Ronald Butler, told The Associated Press that Hamlin was awake and has been able to grip the hands of family members at his hospital bedside.

A Buffalo Bills statement said: “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Hamlin’s family have thanked fans as well as praising the work of medical personnel and the support from the Bengals and coach Zac Taylor. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” a statement on Tuesday read.

Comments / 9

Eadena Rose Rothwell
6d ago

Such great news to hear wow!! Continued Prayers that he keeps fighting and he will soon be able to walk out of the hospital.

Reply(1)
7
81 million fools
6d ago

I don't watch the NFL and had never heard of this young man until I watched the news Monday morning. I do have to say that there seems to be something extremely special about him. the entire country has paused to pray and help in any way they can. the haters get squashed immediately and there has been nothing but positivity being reported by an otherwise inept and downright diabolical news media. keep on getting better sir! you got this

Reply
3
greg
6d ago

Wow that’s great tell him that he won the game by waking up God bless you

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy