ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Amazon to cut over 18,000 jobs in latest wave of mass tech layoffs

By Vishwam Sankaran and Alastair Jamieson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ic5Qy_0k43APEb00

Amazon is planning to cut over 18,000 jobs in an attempt to reshape its business, while at least two other major tech companies announced job cuts as well because of an “uncertain economy”.

Andy Jassy, who took over as chief executive from founder Jeff Bezos in July 2021, said in a note to employees that the redundancies “will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure”.

It is understood the job losses will include the UK and Europe, but the firm has not given details.

The world's largest retailer, which employs around 1.5 million people globally, warned in November that 10,000 jobs were at risk. It now says it has found more jobs need to be axed due to declining demand and recession fears.

Amazon said roles that will be affected include those across its online and bricks and mortar stores, such as Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods, as well as back-office operations such as its human resources division.

In the UK, Amazon has more than 75,000 employees and has been expanding rapidly.

While several teams at the company would be impacted, Mr Jassy said the majority of job cuts are in Amazon Stores that include roles at Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, as well as at the tech giant’s PXT organisations that handle its human resources and other functions.

It follows massive layoffs at other Big Tech organisations such as Twitter , Facebook parent company Meta and other Silicon Valley firms .

According to the website layoffs.fyi , which tracks job cuts in the tech industry, over 150,000 employees were laid off last year.

Entering 2023, Salesforce and Vimeo also announced they were laying off employees.

Salesforce said it will cut about 10 per cent of its workforce – representing about 8,000 jobs – apart from closing some of its offices, while Vimeo said it would reduce staff numbers by 11 per cent.

Staff at Salesforce who are expected to lose their jobs will reportedly receive about five months of pay, health insurance, career resources and other benefits.

“As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that,” the founder of the San Francisco-based company Marc Benioff said.

Vimeo’s chief also cited an uncertain economy for the layoffs in her message to employees.

“This was a very hard decision that impacts each of us deeply. It is also the right thing to do to enable Vimeo to be a more focused and successful company, operating with the necessary discipline in an uncertain economic environment,” Anjali Sud, chief of the video hosting platform, said on Wednesday.

Amazon’s job cuts come as its UK workers plan to go on strike for the first time. Members of the GMB union based at a warehouse in Coventry will walk out on 25 January in a dispute over pay after voting in favour of taking industrial action.

Joshua Warner, market analyst at City Index, said: “Amazon's overall workforce has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic as the company aggressively recruited to meet the surge in demand that we saw in 2020. But now, with growth stalling and earnings under pressure, Amazon is having to reverse this and start trimming the fat.”

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs, CEO says

(NEXSTAR) – Amazon has become the latest U.S. technology company to announce major job cuts after hiring “rapidly over the last several years” in the face of the COVID pandemic. In a message shared with employees Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy confirmed Amazon plans to “eliminate just over...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Fortune

Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation

The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
KAKE TV

McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming

(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Fortune

How will the ultrawealthy ride out the recession? 1,200 investors worth $130 billion have one big strategy—and it’s not playing the stock market

High-net-worth individuals are planning to put money into the real estate, tech, and health care sectors in 2023. The 1,200 ultra-high-net-worth members of the Tiger 21 network, comprising entrepreneurs, investors, and executives, are “wealth preservers,” in the words of Michael Sonnenfeldt, the organization’s chairman. Worth a collective $130 billion, this ultrarich group knows better than most how to hang onto their immense assets.
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
Investopedia

Amazon Cuts More Workers Than Expected

Ecommerce giant Amazon has announced that its projected layoffs will impact a total of approximately 18,000 workers. Despite initial reports indicating Amazon would be laying off 10,000 employees, the final number ended up being 8,000 more than expected. With this round of layoffs, Amazon has cut more jobs than any...
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy