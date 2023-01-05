Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
d9and10sports.com
West Middlesex Girls Outlast Farrell in Overtime; Grove City Girls Edge Sharpsville; Fairview Tops GM Jan. 5, 2023
FARRELL, Pa. – Emma Mild scored six of her 15 points in overtime as West Middlesex earned a hard-fought 43-37 win over Farrell in Region 1 action. Janiya Daniels scored six of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Farrell push the game to overtime. Caitlin...
Westminster College featured in Christian Bale film
Westminster College is featured in a new film. There was a special screening last night at the Shenango Valley Cinemas, and everyone agrees that the movie is a hit.
eyeofthehurricane.news
Getting to Know Mrs. Hogsett
I had the privilege of sitting down with my English teacher, here at New Castle, Mrs. Hogsett. Hope you enjoy getting to know her!. I went to community college and then transferred to Slippery Rock University. 2. What degrees do you hold?. I have a bachelor’s degree in secondary English...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns
Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
weeklyvillager.com
IGA Honors Local Grocers Rich & Darlene Hoffman as IGA USA Retailers of the Year
CHICAGO, IL. – The Independent Grocers Alliance has announced Rich and Darlene Hoffman, owners of Sky Plaza IGA located in Garrettsville, Ohio, as IGA USA Retailers of the Year. The Retailer of the Year awards are the highest honors IGA bestows upon its retailer members. They are presented annually...
Damar Hamlin commented on an Instagram post from Pitt's women's basketball team wishing him well
Damar Hamlin commented Friday on an Instagram post from the University of Pittsburgh’s women’s basketball wishing him well. That’s another encouraging sign he’s recovering.
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
WFMJ.com
Sources: Valley in-home healthcare business closes, leaving clients, employees scrambling
A longtime Valley business that provided health care and assistance for patients in their home has closed, according to multiple sources. mvi HomeCare of Youngstown and Salem closure caught employees and the patients - who received treatment from the senior home care business - scrambling without advance notice of the disruption of services.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’
(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’
A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
wtae.com
Delayed response time for high school basketball player injured
MIDLAND, Pa. — At Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, a basketball player suffered an injury that sent him to the hospital. Medics say it took them more than 40 minutes to get him help. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is finding out why. Watch the report...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery
It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
Program offering free devices for seniors
A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh in the spotlight on the big screen and the small screen this weekend
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh region will be in the spotlight on both the big screen and the small screen this weekend. The Tom Hanks movie “A Man Called Otto” hits local movie screens on Friday after getting a limited release in some other markets late last month.
nextpittsburgh.com
6 places for a perfect martini in Pittsburgh (and the secret to ordering)
Food & Wine recently declared the martini as “the” drink of the year for 2022. Lovers of the olive-or-twist cocktail would argue that it’s a drink staple for good reason. The recent popularity of the espresso martini has opened the door to drinkers exploring the classic version.
County judge's ruling regarding proposed Quaker Valley High School appealed to state court by Leet residents
A pair of Leet residents has filed an appeal of an Allegheny County judge’s ruling regarding a proposed Quaker Valley High School. Senior Judge Joseph James removed a roadblock for the district to move forward with its plans for an estimated $100 million school in late November. But attorney...
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
