New Wilmington, PA

Getting to Know Mrs. Hogsett

I had the privilege of sitting down with my English teacher, here at New Castle, Mrs. Hogsett. Hope you enjoy getting to know her!. I went to community college and then transferred to Slippery Rock University. 2. What degrees do you hold?. I have a bachelor’s degree in secondary English...
NEW CASTLE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns

Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’

(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pittsburghmagazine.com

Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’

A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

Delayed response time for high school basketball player injured

MIDLAND, Pa. — At Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, a basketball player suffered an injury that sent him to the hospital. Medics say it took them more than 40 minutes to get him help. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is finding out why. Watch the report...
MIDLAND, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery

It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
Evan Crosby

10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
PITTSBURGH, PA

