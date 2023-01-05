ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Adopted Black woman discovers at 28 that she's a Sierra Leone princess: 'It was overwhelming'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. When Sarah Culberson first set foot in Bumpe, Sierra Leone, in 2004, she had no idea what to expect. It had only been days since she'd discovered her biological father, learned she had family in West Africa and that she was considered a princess in that part of the world. And now here she was, across the Atlantic Ocean, witnessing the unthinkable: children with missing limbs, schools reduced to rubble, and entire neighborhoods destroyed or burned to the ground. "It was overwhelming. The reality wasn't just, 'I'm coming to meet my family, and everything's perfect.' It was a reality check. This is what people have been living through. This is my family. How is this princess going to be part of this community and make a difference in the country?" Culberson told NBC News.
PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
allthatsinteresting.com

The Little-Known Story Of Marie Van Brittan Brown, The Black Woman Who Invented The Modern Home Security System

A nurse from Queens, New York, Marie Van Brittan Brown created the first video home security system in 1966, paving the way for the technology we use today. As a nurse living in Queens, Marie Van Brittan Brown was used to working the night shift. And in the 1960s, Brown’s husband, Albert, also worked unusual hours as an electronics technician.
Daily Mail

What was Dracula like? Genetic material taken from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal 'health, lifestyle and nutrition' of historic character

Genetic material extracted from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal previously unknown details about the historic character, scientists hope. Vlad, also known as Vlad Dracula, was the three-time ruler of Wallachian (between 1448 and his death around 1477 ) and was later the inspiration for Irish author Bram Stoker's famous vampire count in his 1897 novel Dracula.
People

See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali

Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — at a clinic in Morocco more than a year ago and brought them home earlier this week The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months...
New York Post

People shocked to discover what nutcrackers are actually for

Nutcrackers have become a staple part of Christmas decor — but their actual purpose has been a shock to some. Turns out, the true function of nutcrackers lies within its name. People have taken to social media to express their surprise after discovering nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts. It may seem obvious given the name of the figurine, but it seems to have gone right over so many people’s heads. “‘You’re telling me that nutcrackers can actually crack nuts?’ -Me, Thanksgiving 2022,” one person tweeted. “Oomf genuinely didn’t know that nutcrackers crack nuts I’m sobbing rn,” another said. “Nutcrackers are actually used to crack...

