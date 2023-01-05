ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Wilton ranch prepares for next set of storms

WILTON, Calif. — Horse ranches and equestrian centers in Wilton spent Saturday afternoon completing the last of their preparations ahead of a new storm. The Wilton area and nearby Highway 99 saw flooding during the New Year's Eve storm just one week earlier. Mugleston Ranch & Equestrian Center in...
WILTON, CA
ABC10

California Storm Aftermath: About 100 people rescued from flood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rescue operations saved about 100 lives following a powerful winter storm that brought flash flooding to the Sacramento area. The helicopters helped complete a dozen aerial rescues this week with crews standing ready for more in the days ahead. “Usually we see somebody in the classic...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California braces for more rain, storms, potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain starting to sweep into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Roseville using aquifer storage to retain excess water from storms

ROSEVILLE — With each storm, there's a similar question as area reservoirs release excess water: why are we getting rid of what we need?Most local dams release water as a means of flood control with the expectation that more storms will come later in the year. But that still doesn't change the base of the question of how we hold onto all this excess water. A piece of that answer may be in Roseville. "The future of California water is underneath our feet," said Ryan Ojakian who works in government affairs for the Regional Water Authority. Every raindrop counts in California, and...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
ROSEVILLE, CA
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
ABC10

Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents

The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected.  In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Over 340K of SMUD, PG&E customers without power

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Northern California residents are without power, according to SMUD and PG&E's outage map. The outage map showed a dramatic spike in power loss, jumping from 30,000 to 300,000 within an hour. A SMUD spokesperson says the strong winds are the reason mass power...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm

Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Cal Water: Tap water may appear discolored for some in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some California Water Service (Cal Water) customers in Stockton may see discolored water coming from their faucets, the company announced Saturday. The agency that provides wholesale water to Cal Water in the Stockton area, the Stockton East Water District, is investigating a possible issue with its water supply source, according to a notice sent to customers by Cal Water.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

