BBC
Plans submitted to demolish Bristol's Grosvenor Hotel
Plans have been submitted to demolish a Bristol landmark. Earlcloud Ltd has applied to knock down the former Grosvenor Hotel which stands close to Bristol Temple Meads railway station. The building was gutted by a fire in October that was believed to have been deliberately started. The firm's director Nimish...
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
BBC
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
BBC
Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70. Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994. The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
BBC
Solihull: Thousands donate after boys' ice lake deaths
A fundraising page for the families of four boys who drowned after falling into an icy lake has reached almost £100,000 in donations. Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10. The friends were...
BBC
Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland
Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
BBC
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
BBC
NHS Wales: Health boss apologises to patients for 'poor' experience
Wales' NHS chief executive has apologised to patients who suffered a poor experience as hospitals struggled with demand. Judith Paget denied that the service had underprepared for the "unprecedented" pressure in the service. Her comments come after a man spoke of having to carry his grandfather into A&E after he...
BBC
Mallard Pass Solar Farm: Public asked for views
Members of the public are being asked to submit views over plans for a solar farm that would be the UK's biggest. The 4.2 mile (6.76km) Mallard Pass Solar Farm, straddling the Lincolnshire and Rutland border, aims to power 92,000 homes over the next 30 years. The scheme is being...
BBC
Swindon and Wiltshire Pride returns after 2022 scale back
A Pride event will return in full this year after it was scaled back in 2022 due to a lack of volunteers. Swindon and Wiltshire Pride will bring the LGBTQIA+ community and allies together at Queen's Park on 12 August. Struggling to find volunteers to help run the usual 10,000...
BBC
Pair to run Coventry City Council during chief exec search
Two senior officers will run Coventry City Council until a new chief executive can be found. It was announced on Monday that Martin Reeves had left the post to become chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council. Barry Hastie and Kirston Nelson will work as joint acting chief executives from next...
BBC
Suffolk council tax rise proposed to boost police funding
A police and crime commissioner has proposed a council tax increase to boost funding for his force. Tim Passmore said a band D property would pay an extra £15-a-year and the additional funding would increase Suffolk's policing budget by £3.9m. He said government funding was "just not enough"...
BBC
Travel insurance warning after Thailand motorbike crash
The sister of a man who is facing a large medical bill after a motorbike crash in Thailand has urged others to check their travel insurance policies. The Boxing Day crash left 28-year-old Adam Davies with serious injuries, including a fractured skull. Adam, from Dinas Cross, Pembrokeshire, now faces large...
BBC
Dry January: I stopped drinking and never really went back
"New Year, New Me", or so they say. For many, 1 January marks inward promises of better health, financial control and optimistic plans for the future. Millions are believed to be taking part in Dry January this year, a public health campaign first introduced in 2013 by Alcohol Change UK.
