My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
BBC
'Hungry and thirsty' dog found tied to Derby park bench
A charity is appealing for information after a "very thirsty and hungry" dog was found tied to a park bench. The RSPCA said the adult female Akita was discovered with a rope tied around her neck in Shaftesbury Recreational Park, off Shaftesbury Street in Derby, on Tuesday morning. The charity...
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
BBC
Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Grandmother lied to 19-year-old granddaughter about reason for wanting to borrow $1,800 when she already owes her $3,500
Apparently, a grandmother has no qualms about lying to her granddaughter to get money from her that she says is a loan but hasn't paid back previous money she borrowed. The granddaughter has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea
A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away. The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday. The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams,...
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Sheep worrying warning for dog owners
Dog owners have been asked to keep control of their animals while out in the countryside, to protect sheep carrying lambs. West Mercia Police has recorded 282 incidents of sheep worrying since 2017, with 56 cases investigated in 2021. Sheep worrying can result in a maximum fine of £1,000 for...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Callum Baker-Osborne death: Coroner describes teen as 'heroic'
A teenager who died while helping to save a group of children from drowning near a holiday park has been described as "heroic" by a coroner. Callum Baker-Osborne, 18, was on a trip to Rockley Park in Poole, Dorset, when he died on 26 July 2021. Dorset Coroner's Court heard...
BBC
Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care. David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year. Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday. She...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
BBC
Liverpool carer hit by police car on walk home, inquest told
A carer was fatally injured by a police car while walking home from work on Christmas Eve, an inquest has heard. Rachael Moore, 22, died when she was hit by the Merseyside Police vehicle in the Kensington area of Liverpool just after 20:00 GMT. The inquest opening heard the driver...
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
BBC
Plans submitted to demolish Bristol's Grosvenor Hotel
Plans have been submitted to demolish a Bristol landmark. Earlcloud Ltd has applied to knock down the former Grosvenor Hotel which stands close to Bristol Temple Meads railway station. The building was gutted by a fire in October that was believed to have been deliberately started. The firm's director Nimish...
