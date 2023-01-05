Read full article on original website
Edwin Chiloba: LGBTQ activist found dead in Kenya
Police in Kenya are investigating the death of young fashion designer and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba after his body was found dumped in a metal box by the roadside near the town of Eldoret. A suspect believed to be a friend of the victim has been arrested but police have...
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
Pair to run Coventry City Council during chief exec search
Two senior officers will run Coventry City Council until a new chief executive can be found. It was announced on Monday that Martin Reeves had left the post to become chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council. Barry Hastie and Kirston Nelson will work as joint acting chief executives from next...
Suffolk council tax rise proposed to boost police funding
A police and crime commissioner has proposed a council tax increase to boost funding for his force. Tim Passmore said a band D property would pay an extra £15-a-year and the additional funding would increase Suffolk's policing budget by £3.9m. He said government funding was "just not enough"...
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
Keir Starmer embraces Brexit slogan with 'take back control' pledge
Sir Keir Starmer has promised a new "take back control" bill to transfer powers from Westminster to communities. In his first speech of 2023, the Labour leader - a former Remain supporter - said he wanted to turn the Brexit campaign slogan "into a solution". He pledged to devolve new...
Tory MP William Wragg: ‘It’s not simply the opposition who should provide scrutiny’
The past 12 months have pushed the Conservative party to breaking point. But while prime ministers, their cabinet colleagues and backroom aides came and went, a group of five MPs known as “the men in grey suits” have been at the centre of each major storm. Among them...
Starmer vows to let communities ‘take back control’ in Labour’s first term
Labour leader pledges major push to devolve power from Westminster in ‘decade of national renewal’
Mallard Pass Solar Farm: Public asked for views
Members of the public are being asked to submit views over plans for a solar farm that would be the UK's biggest. The 4.2 mile (6.76km) Mallard Pass Solar Farm, straddling the Lincolnshire and Rutland border, aims to power 92,000 homes over the next 30 years. The scheme is being...
Anti-strike law sets up battle over principles
The government wants to lessen the impact of strikes in half a dozen public services. But what difference will its planned new law make, and by when?. Ministers picked their moment to set out their plans: on a day when train drivers had walked out, and within hours of the Labour leader's new year speech, poaching some of Keir Starmer's limelight.
Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland
Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
Coventry's Liberty Pressing Solutions to close gates for last time
A Coventry manufacturer has ceased production and is set to close later this month, a union said. About 200 people worked at Liberty Pressing Solutions previously, with just 30 now remaining, Unite said. Owner GFG Alliance announced in March last year it had been unable to find a buyer for...
Prince Harry makes sensational claims in memoir Spare
A stream of sensational claims and accusations from Prince Harry's autobiography, Spare, have been leaked. The book outlines grievances and bitterness in the Royal Family, such as a claim he and Prince William urged their father not to marry Camilla. But one of the most striking claims from Harry, first...
PPE Medpro: Michelle Mone-linked firm referred to UK health watchdog
DHSC accused PPE Medpro of presenting false document when tendering for PPE contracts
Mark Cavendish: Two robbery suspects still at large, trial hears
Two further suspects wanted over a knifepoint robbery at the family home of elite cyclist Mark Cavendish remain at large, a court has heard. Two men are on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court where they deny two counts of robbery over the raid in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021.
Prince Harry says he cried once after Diana death
Prince Harry has revealed he cried only once over the death of his mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales, in 1997. In a new interview clip promoting the publication of his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry recounts how he and Prince William were unable to show any emotion as they met mourners in public.
Harry: I took drugs to escape reality
In his book, Prince Harry tells of how Meghan apparently offended Kate by suggesting she had "baby brain" in the lead up to the royal wedding in 2018. Meghan made the comment during a phone call about wedding rehearsals, according to the memoir. The Duchess of Cambridge, who suffered a...
Woman who hates being in care facility wins legal fight
A woman with disabilities with mental health issues who "hates" being in a care facility and wants to go home has won her fight in a specialist court. The woman had previously been ordered to move to the specialist facility for several months for assessment. But she said she hated...
