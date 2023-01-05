ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Austin Chronicle

The Austin Songwriters Group Symposium Returns With Country Hitmakers

Nine years ago, Russell Sutton was working a job at Dell and writing songs on the side. The Austin native had grown up around the music industry, with his father playing guitar and tour managing for Rick Trevino. But for Sutton, music existed somewhere between a hobby and a dream.
AUSTIN, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed

One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs Faces Neighbor Opposition

A 5,000-capacity amphitheater proposed for a portion of Hays County just southwest of Austin is meeting stiff resistance from residents who say the project will greatly disrupt life along the rural Fitzhugh Road. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue group has worked since the spring to bring together concerned residents along...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Hooper’s fully open in Kingsland ‘Chain Saw’ house

Hooper’s restaurant in Kingsland officially opened Wednesday, Jan. 4, after an extensive cosmetic and culinary makeover. The business replaces Grand Central Cafe in the latest phase of a series of planned changes for the property at 1010 King Court, which is under new ownership. The restaurant gets its name...
KINGSLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin dance instructor shares recovery after cardiac arrest

AUSTIN, Texas - Matt Kennedy and his Hip-Hop team "Royal Thieves" were ready to hit the big stage for the World of Dance Competition in late October in Boston. What was supposed to be an exciting performance quickly change into a scary experience for Matt. "All I know is I...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin

Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Headlines / Quote of the Week

Hey Hey, My My, I-35 Can Never Die: TxDOT has released its most detailed description of its I-35 expansion plans yet – a 7,000+-page draft environmental impact statement (here: bit.ly/3IjZ1rn). TxDOT's preferred design would seize less land (displacing 107 homes and businesses) but wouldn't wipe out a 70-unit affordable housing complex.
AUSTIN, TX
dmagazine.com

In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns

A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Ziki to open Georgetown location Jan. 9

Ziki is a health-conscious Greek and Mexican fusion kitchen, offering bowls, burritos, salads and more. (Courtesy Ziki) Ziki is opening its new Georgetown location at 1003 W. University Ave. Jan. 9. The health-conscious, Greek and Medical fusion restaurant has a menu featuring a twist on burritos, bowls, salads and other items. Priding itself on using locally sourced organics, Ziki does not use seed oils, vegetable oils or soy in any of its kitchens. The eatery is open 10 a.m.-3 a.m. every day.
GEORGETOWN, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
ELGIN, TX

