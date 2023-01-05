Read full article on original website
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
SXSW Festival Without a BadgeRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Top College Basketball Coach FiredOnlyHomersAustin, TX
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
The Austin Songwriters Group Symposium Returns With Country Hitmakers
Nine years ago, Russell Sutton was working a job at Dell and writing songs on the side. The Austin native had grown up around the music industry, with his father playing guitar and tour managing for Rick Trevino. But for Sutton, music existed somewhere between a hobby and a dream.
10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed
One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
Neighborhood Tavern To Open in East Austin
Alongside Travis Tober, the tavern will be run by other notable local bar figures such as Nicholas Yanes of Juniper and Verbuena and Brett Esler of Hestia/Kalimotxo.
Former P. Terry's employee gets tattoo of the burger chain's logo
His first tattoo honors his first job.
Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs Faces Neighbor Opposition
A 5,000-capacity amphitheater proposed for a portion of Hays County just southwest of Austin is meeting stiff resistance from residents who say the project will greatly disrupt life along the rural Fitzhugh Road. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue group has worked since the spring to bring together concerned residents along...
French-inspired eatery with delicious craft beer in Austin ranked among best pub food in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass, say a toast, cheers with your friends and then dine on some delicious pub/bar food and enjoy the night together. At least that’s what an ideal Saturday night may be for some. A report from Taste of Home sought to find the...
NEW BIZ: Hooper’s fully open in Kingsland ‘Chain Saw’ house
Hooper’s restaurant in Kingsland officially opened Wednesday, Jan. 4, after an extensive cosmetic and culinary makeover. The business replaces Grand Central Cafe in the latest phase of a series of planned changes for the property at 1010 King Court, which is under new ownership. The restaurant gets its name...
Austin dance instructor shares recovery after cardiac arrest
AUSTIN, Texas - Matt Kennedy and his Hip-Hop team "Royal Thieves" were ready to hit the big stage for the World of Dance Competition in late October in Boston. What was supposed to be an exciting performance quickly change into a scary experience for Matt. "All I know is I...
New Pizza Concept to Premiere in Two Austin Brick-and-Mortar Locations
The concept will be run by successful Austin restaurateurs Townsend Smith Jr. and Dan Sorg who earned their pizza notoriety running the notable wood-fired pizza truck Sammataro.
Power mostly restored after blown electrical transformer in Leander
Leander Police said an electrical transformer that blew caused a power outage Saturday, leading to several light signals out.
Casa Garcia’s Plans to Significantly Expand its Pflugerville Location
In total, the filing lists that the restaurant will eventually take up 7,200 square feet as it undergoes construction for “interior finish out in an existing shell building” through the course of 2023.
4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin
Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
Headlines / Quote of the Week
Hey Hey, My My, I-35 Can Never Die: TxDOT has released its most detailed description of its I-35 expansion plans yet – a 7,000+-page draft environmental impact statement (here: bit.ly/3IjZ1rn). TxDOT's preferred design would seize less land (displacing 107 homes and businesses) but wouldn't wipe out a 70-unit affordable housing complex.
Chris Beard out as head coach of Texas after felony domestic violence charge
Less than a month ago, Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard had a dream job at his alma mater, a $35 million contract, a glittering new arena to sell to recruits and a roster capable of contending for the national title. Now, he has thrown all of that away.
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
‘We lost everything’: Victims of Round Rock apartment fire supported by community
Olivia Burke lived at the complex for two years. She was at work when her fiancé called several times in a row - which Burke says is uncharacteristic. She hurriedly called him back and learned their building was on fire - she rushed home to see billowing smoke and bright orange flames.
Ziki to open Georgetown location Jan. 9
Ziki is a health-conscious Greek and Mexican fusion kitchen, offering bowls, burritos, salads and more. (Courtesy Ziki) Ziki is opening its new Georgetown location at 1003 W. University Ave. Jan. 9. The health-conscious, Greek and Medical fusion restaurant has a menu featuring a twist on burritos, bowls, salads and other items. Priding itself on using locally sourced organics, Ziki does not use seed oils, vegetable oils or soy in any of its kitchens. The eatery is open 10 a.m.-3 a.m. every day.
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
