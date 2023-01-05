ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Chronicle

The Austin Songwriters Group Symposium Returns With Country Hitmakers

Nine years ago, Russell Sutton was working a job at Dell and writing songs on the side. The Austin native had grown up around the music industry, with his father playing guitar and tour managing for Rick Trevino. But for Sutton, music existed somewhere between a hobby and a dream.
101.5 KNUE

10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed

One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
fox7austin.com

Austin dance instructor shares recovery after cardiac arrest

AUSTIN, Texas - Matt Kennedy and his Hip-Hop team "Royal Thieves" were ready to hit the big stage for the World of Dance Competition in late October in Boston. What was supposed to be an exciting performance quickly change into a scary experience for Matt. "All I know is I...
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Bravery at Austin Animal Center

Four-year-old Bravery came to Austin Animal Center about three weeks ago with a large litter of puppies and now this sweet mama is looking for her forever home. This Labrador Retriever is gentle, great on a leash, house-trained and calm. She loves being outside, but also would love a nice cozy place to relax. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Says Chris Beard ‘Did Not Understand Significance of Behavior’

The termination letter for Texas basketball coach Chris Beard noted that Beard “did not understand the significance of the behavior he knows he engaged in.”. Media in the Austin area secured a copy of a letter that accompanied the termination notice that Texas’ VP for legal affairs sent to Beard and his personal attorney on Thursday.
Austin Chronicle

Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs Faces Neighbor Opposition

A 5,000-capacity amphitheater proposed for a portion of Hays County just southwest of Austin is meeting stiff resistance from residents who say the project will greatly disrupt life along the rural Fitzhugh Road. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue group has worked since the spring to bring together concerned residents along...
Eater

Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
KBTX.com

Remembering Sofia Vera: “I would call her Princess”

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The family of Sofia Vera sat down with Fox 7 in Austin after her boyfriend and the man accused of murdering her, crashed in Navasota during a police pursuit. 22-year-old Raul Caballero is accused of killing Sofia and leaving her body on the side of...
Talk 1340

This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace

Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Hooper’s fully open in Kingsland ‘Chain Saw’ house

Hooper’s restaurant in Kingsland officially opened Wednesday, Jan. 4, after an extensive cosmetic and culinary makeover. The business replaces Grand Central Cafe in the latest phase of a series of planned changes for the property at 1010 King Court, which is under new ownership. The restaurant gets its name...
Austin Chronicle

Headlines / Quote of the Week

Hey Hey, My My, I-35 Can Never Die: TxDOT has released its most detailed description of its I-35 expansion plans yet – a 7,000+-page draft environmental impact statement (here: bit.ly/3IjZ1rn). TxDOT's preferred design would seize less land (displacing 107 homes and businesses) but wouldn't wipe out a 70-unit affordable housing complex.
