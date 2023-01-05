ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Austin Chronicle

Rep. Sheryl Cole, HD 46

Rep. Sheryl Cole laughed when asked how she would pass the bills she has filed this session, given that she's a Democrat and Republicans have an 85-65 majority in the Texas House. She described the oft-cited formula – the cultivation of personal relationships with political opponents – that supposedly makes representative government work.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Rep. Erin Zwiener, HD 45

Rep. Erin Zwiener's House District 45, spanning most of Hays and Blanco counties, includes some of the fastest-growing communities in the entire country. Since entering the Lege in 2019, Zwiener has been focused on managing that growth while protecting natural areas, establishing the House Caucus on Climate, Environment, and the Energy Industry in 2021.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Rep. Lulu Flores, HD 51

Newly elected state Rep. Lulu Flores, whose House District 51 covers much of East Austin and stretches south of Creedmoor, is in a busy period. Flores has served as president of the National Women's Political Caucus and back in 1979, fresh out of law school, she was chief of staff for Rep. Irma Rangel, D-Kingsville, the first-ever Mexican American woman to serve in the Texas House. But starting an office from the ground up is a first for her. "I'm happy to say my team is coming together."
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Rep. John Bucy III, HD 136

In the summer of 2021, immediately as Gov. Greg Abbott called the first of the 87th Lege's three special sessions, Democrats fled to Washington, D.C., to deny Republicans the quorum they needed to pass legislation that would have restricted drive-through voting and vote-by-mail efforts. A few months later, Republicans passed those restrictions during another special session. As a member of the Texas House's Elections Committee, Representative John Bucy III had a front-row seat.
TEXAS STATE

