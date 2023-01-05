ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Erin Zwiener, HD 45

Rep. Erin Zwiener's House District 45, spanning most of Hays and Blanco counties, includes some of the fastest-growing communities in the entire country. Since entering the Lege in 2019, Zwiener has been focused on managing that growth while protecting natural areas, establishing the House Caucus on Climate, Environment, and the Energy Industry in 2021.
Rep. Lulu Flores, HD 51

Newly elected state Rep. Lulu Flores, whose House District 51 covers much of East Austin and stretches south of Creedmoor, is in a busy period. Flores has served as president of the National Women's Political Caucus and back in 1979, fresh out of law school, she was chief of staff for Rep. Irma Rangel, D-Kingsville, the first-ever Mexican American woman to serve in the Texas House. But starting an office from the ground up is a first for her. "I'm happy to say my team is coming together."
