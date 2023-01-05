Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Tesla supporters’ IRA EV incentive petition reaches over 44,000 signatures
Recently, electric vehicle advocates were shocked by the IRS’ list of qualified vehicles under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). As per the current list, some variants of popular battery electric cars like the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E are not eligible to take advantage of the IRA’s $7,500 federal tax credit, even if hybrids like the Jeep Wrangler 4XE do, despite its 20 MPGe and all-electric range of 21 miles.
Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan
With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
Marijuana might hurt Elon Musk's productivity, but legalization has helped US workers find jobs and earn higher wages, a study finds
Marijuana legalization has boosted employment and wages for minorities and older workers, according to a new NBER paper.
wrestlingheadlines.com
U.S. Government Proposes Rule to Ban Non-Compete Clauses, President Biden Weighs In
The United States Government has proposed a rule that could do away with non-compete clauses. The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule earlier today that would ban American employers from imposing non-compete clauses on workers, according to The Associated Press. The sweeping measure could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries.
Ditching noncompete clauses would be a win for workers' rights and employees in low-wage jobs
In practice, noncompete agreements force many low-wage workers to stay at jobs when they might want to leave for better opportunities.
California Big Tech Salaries Revealed: State Law Exposes How Much These Jobs Really Pay
California's law about salary transparency took effect on Jan.1, requiring an employer with 15 or more employees to include the pay scale for a position in any job posting, according to the law....
U.S. targets non-compete clauses that block workers from better jobs
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring workers to sign noncompete provisions as well as some training repayment agreements, which companies use to keep workers from leaving for better jobs, the agency said on Thursday.
FTC proposes rule that would ban employee noncompete clauses
The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule Thursday that would ban U.S. employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, a sweeping measure that could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries. The proposed rule would prevent employers from imposing contract clauses that prohibit their employees from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. Advocates of the new rule argue that noncompete agreements contribute to wage stagnation because one of the most effective ways to secure higher pay is switching companies. They argue that the clauses have become so commonplace that they have swept up even low-wage workers. Opponents argue that by facilitating retention, noncompete clauses have encouraged companies to promote workers and invest in training, especially in a tight labor market. The public has 60 days to submit commentary on the rule before it takes effect.
The FTC Is Proposing Banning Non-Compete Agreements
The agency took a step forward in banning non-competes, but legal challenges are possible.
Big tech layoffs may further disrupt equity and diversity efforts
NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - 2023 is shaping up as a challenging year to be a woman or minority working in the tech sector, or even a person with one too many years under their belt.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Capitalizing on the Inflation Reduction Act
In August 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the landmark Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, hailed as the most significant piece of climate legislation in history. In a recently released white paper, “Capitalizing on the Inflation Reduction Act”, Reuters highlights the significance of the extension of the existing 30% investment tax credit (ITC), as well as the Clean Electricity Investment Credit and a Clean Electricity Production Credit, which are similar to the ITC and production tax credit (PTC) but are technology neutral. This paper looks at the impact of this legislation on utility-scale projects in the United States, energy storage, infrastructure challenges, and the threat of a potential Republican administration.
19thnews.org
With Congress divided, Democrat-led states may take the lead in expanding paid family and sick leave
The United States started 2023 as, yet again, one of the few wealthy nations without any national paid family leave or paid sick leave program. And with Congress divided, advocates are turning to the states to bolster benefits for workers and families — pointing to the nationwide rollback of abortion access and a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and seasonal flu that swept the nation as proof of the urgency of these measures.
iBerkshires.com
The Retired Investor: U.S. Income Inequality
In 2022, 68 percent of the total wealth in the United States was owned by the top 10 percent of wage earners while the lowest 50 percent of workers accounted for just 3.2 percent of that wealth. The gap between the haves and the have-nots continues to widen. I was...
Washington Examiner
The 2017 tax cuts were a huge success
On the fifth anniversary of the Republican tax cuts, the evidence is clear that working people and small businesses have benefited enormously. Government data refutes the false claims by President Joe Biden and some in the media that the 2017 tax cuts only helped the wealthy and the big corporations. Instead, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act overwhelmingly aided everyday people, provided significant tax relief to millions of Main Street businesses, and kept millions of jobs in the United States.
BBC
£600 energy payment: 'Helpline needed' says fuel poverty charity
A fuel poverty charity has expressed concern about the lack of a helpline for people who have queries about their £600 energy support payment. Every home in Northern Ireland with a domestic electricity supply is to get a one-off £600 payment by 31 March 2023. The government payments...
