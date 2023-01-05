ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Theophilus London found 'safe and well' after he was reported missing in LA

Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after a missing persons report was filed with Los Angeles police last week, his family said.

The rapper's cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on Instagram that London is "safe and well."

"We have found Theo. He is safe and well," Noel's post reads. "At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"

"Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin," the caption said. "It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all."

London's relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report.

LAPD said in a news release on Dec. 28 that the rapper's family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022 and the last known sighting of London was at around 12 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the neighborhood of Skid Row in downtown L.A.

London has released three studio albums and is known for collaborating with artists such as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. He was nominated during the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016 for a Grammy for best rap performance for his feature on West's "All Day," which also featured Allan Kingdom and Paul McCartney.

His first studio album, "Timez Are Weird These Days," was released in 2011 by Reprise Records, while his second album, "Vibes," was released by Warner Bros. Records. He later founded his own label and released his latest album, "Bebey," in 2020, which featured artists such as Lil Yachty and Raekwon.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

