12 News

Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday

MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Child hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting

PHOENIX — A child has been hospitalized in critical condition after an apparent accidental shooting Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to a shots fired call near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road. The child was conscious when taken to the hospital. Phoenix Police Department says the shooting was possibly "accidental...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Family dogs seriously injure mother, son in attack at Buckeye home

PHOENIX – A Buckeye mother and son were taken to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday after two of the family’s dogs attacked them, authorities said. The Buckeye Police Department said the woman called around 4 p.m. to report the dogs had bitten her and the son at their home near Southern Avenue and State Route 85.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
truecrimedaily

Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby

GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Heavy police presence seen in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Multiple police vehicles, as well as at least one hovering helicopter, have been seen in parts of Downtown Phoenix. According to reporter Stephanie Bennett, heavy police presence can be seen along Roosevelt Street. We are working to get more information on what happened. Please check back for more...
PHOENIX, AZ
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Phoenix man dies in jail after arrest, family files lawsuit

PHOENIX — The family of Phoenix man who died in a Maricopa County jail two years ago has filed a lawsuit, alleging police officers used unreasonable force during his arrest. The suit filed last Friday in federal court seeks unspecified general and punitive damages. The Arizona Republic reports 31-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
