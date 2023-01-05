Read full article on original website
Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday
MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
AZFamily
Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Suspect believed to have shot Scottsdale officer dies after Saturday shootout
TEMPE, Ariz. — The man police believe shot a Scottsdale police officer in Phoenix Friday night has died after a shootout with police in Tempe early Saturday evening. Kenneth Hearne's death was confirmed in a tweet from Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio later Saturday night. Phoenix police said they...
fox10phoenix.com
Little library built & dedicated to a Phoenix family killed in an apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX - A little library is being built in Phoenix filled with books and a lot of love in honor of a mother and her three kids killed in November 2022 in an apparent murder-suicide. Bright colors, sunshine and soccer all remind the Phoenix mothers organizing the tribute of 40-year-old...
ABC 15 News
PD: Child hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting
PHOENIX — A child has been hospitalized in critical condition after an apparent accidental shooting Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to a shots fired call near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road. The child was conscious when taken to the hospital. Phoenix Police Department says the shooting was possibly "accidental...
'It's like kicking over a tombstone.' When is a statue more than just a statue?
PHOENIX — Four days after a statue was stolen from in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the artist is now pleading for its return. On Tuesday night, the four-foot statue was ripped from the ground in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation headquarters. The artist and his wife told 12News the news of the the theft is gut-wrenching to hear.
Widower files ambulance 'refusal' lawsuit against Phoenix
A widower has filed a lawsuit alleging Phoenix firefighters failed to perform medical tests and refused to bring an ambulance for his wife who died.
KTAR.com
Family dogs seriously injure mother, son in attack at Buckeye home
PHOENIX – A Buckeye mother and son were taken to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday after two of the family’s dogs attacked them, authorities said. The Buckeye Police Department said the woman called around 4 p.m. to report the dogs had bitten her and the son at their home near Southern Avenue and State Route 85.
Suspect detained for alleged involvement in shooting outside Gilbert restaurant
GILBERT, Ariz. — A suspect accused of being involved in a shooting outside Gilbert's Sandbar Mexican Grill last August has been booked into jail. Warren I. Bethel, 26, is suspected of getting into a fight with a man outside of the restaurant in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
AZFamily
New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.
Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby
GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify woman allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the name of the woman who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend just before the new year in a far west Phoenix. On Friday, Sgt. Brian Bower identified the victim as 50-year-old Marie Tachell. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Friday,...
'Let's get him back home where he belongs': Thieves steal statue of Valley boy who inspired Make-a-Wish Foundation
PHOENIX — A bronze statue honoring the memory of a Valley boy who died of leukemia was stolen Tuesday night outside of the Make-a-Wish America offices in Phoenix, officials said. Two unknown thieves took the statue after harnessing it with a chain and pulling it off the ground, according...
fox10phoenix.com
Heavy police presence seen in Downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Multiple police vehicles, as well as at least one hovering helicopter, have been seen in parts of Downtown Phoenix. According to reporter Stephanie Bennett, heavy police presence can be seen along Roosevelt Street. We are working to get more information on what happened. Please check back for more...
Valley woman gets 10 years for stealing $2.5M through insurance scam
PHOENIX — An insurance claims processor has been sentenced to prison for carrying out a years-long scheme that netted her millions of dollars in stolen funds from an Arizona-based company. Jamie L. Baltazar, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading...
Phoenix man dies in jail after arrest, family files lawsuit
PHOENIX — The family of Phoenix man who died in a Maricopa County jail two years ago has filed a lawsuit, alleging police officers used unreasonable force during his arrest. The suit filed last Friday in federal court seeks unspecified general and punitive damages. The Arizona Republic reports 31-year-old...
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde Foothills
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
12 News
