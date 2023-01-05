Community reacts to Bryan Kohberger’s arrival in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho — A large crowd gathered near the Latah County Jail and Pullman-Moscow Airport as police escorted Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Jak and Jennifer Wolf both witnessed Kohberger’s arrival and say they feel relieved.

“I feel justice, we actually lived right down the road from him, and I’m glad that they found someone,” Jennifer Wolf said. “I’m from a small town and stuff, and you don’t see this type of stuff, so it’s kind of like a shock for me.”

For weeks without any indication of a suspect, police arrested Kohberger on December 30 in his Pennsylvania home. Police believe Kohberger killed four University of Idaho students on November 13.

Gary Dorr, who has lived in Moscow since 2012, says the community has been on pins and needles until this moment.

“There’s a sense of relief. I think there’s a lot of questions now as whether he’s the only actor, or if there’s more, but for now, people are breathing easy, more easy right now,” Dorr said.

Kohberger will have his first court appearance in Latah County soon, likely on Thursday.

“I’m glad this town finally got justice from what he deserves,” Jak Wolf said.

