Licking County, OH

You Know I’m Right: Loss of Moundbuilders County Club for World Heritage site a shame

By Don Haven
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
Dec. 7, 1941, was characterized by President Roosevelt as "A day that will live in infamy" after the cowardly attack on the United States fleet at Pearl Harbor and it has. However, Dec. 7, 2022, will also live in infamy in Licking County because that is when the Ohio Supreme Court announced its decision supporting the Ohio History Connection’s (of which I am a-not-so-proud member) effort to destroy the Moundbuilders Country Club (of which I am still a proud member).

I bow to no man (or woman) in my steadfast appreciation of the Earthworks. They are an amazing prehistoric construction. I have toured the Earthworks multiple times with the Ohio History Connection experts and have read everything I could find about the amazing people who built them. No one had any idea until the late 20th century that the Hopewell people had anywhere near the advanced mathematical and astronomical knowledge necessary to design and construct a lunar calendar on such a massive scale. However, the arguments to end the more than one hundred years long history of the country club’s preservation of this important place, relentlessly presented by a variety of articles in this very publication, don’t quite add up.

First there are continuous references to the importance of the site to today’s Native Americans as a sacred site seem a little contrived. When American immigrants who settled this land arrived in Ohio, the Earthworks had been abandoned for at least 1,000 years. The Indians that greeted them had no knowledge of the origin of the Earthworks. However, if the history connection is convinced that the Earthworks have a strong relationship to American Indian culture, they should be pushing for the immediate repatriation to the tribes that remain, not to UNESCO.

Secondly, the theory proposed by the history connection is that the Earthworks are a religious site and therefore, the use of the site as a golf course is a sacrilege. As I have written before, the Earthworks look more like a sports complex to me making a golf course a logical use of the facility. In any case, the Hopewell’s designed the structures to be used for something, not just as a static symbol of the long past. It could be argued that the country club has done a better job preserving the Octagon than the history connection has done with the Great Circle.

Finally, the idea that there was no system of coercion involved in building the structure doesn’t make sense. There is no precedent in ancient history for a group of people getting together after a hard day of hunting and gathering to move millions of square feet of dirt with tiny homemade baskets just to pass the time. You can be sure that those unknown people were not working for union wages. It may be that the origin of slavery in North America did not take place in 1619 Virginia but in Ohio, two thousand years ago.

I suppose that once the legal niceties play out, the destruction of the country club will be complete. Ironically, the lease signed by the history connection in 1997 to allow the club to exist until 2078 was worth no more than all the treaties signed by our government with the indigenous tribes over the past two centuries. There will be no more quiet rounds of golf, no more Licking County kids learning to swim and compete in the pool, no more family dinners in the club house, no more wedding receptions or anniversary celebrations. It’s a shame. You know I’m right.

Don R. Haven is a retired Naval Officer, retired high school teacher, part-time resident of South Carolina, and full time American. He can be reached at 740-5048793 and donrichardhaven@gmail.com.

Comments / 12

Heather Killen
3d ago

The lease signed in the late 90's was shady and the public spoke out about it at the time. This reads like a bully who's sore over having to hand something back that he swiped, that his dad swiped and his grand dad swiped. there are over 10 other courses in the county to golf at. I have a hard time believing the members and judges of the country club don't have the money to buy land and build a new structure. They could build a new course that starts at the Gazebo.

Reply
9
Tony Davala
2d ago

Comparing the loss of your playground to the attack on Pearl Harbor is to dishonor and disrespect the men and women who lost their lives that day. You sound like a spoiled child who got his toy taken away.

Reply
6
cindi rine
2d ago

I was always annoyed at the fact that rich ppl of Licking County that they are the only ones entitled to the historical parts of Licking County. Every historical place should have a reasonable price from the poorest to the richest place. We all need to be able to enjoy the history. Maybe then instead of not understanding history and turning out heathens, they learn, understand, and appreciate the history. But I guess only the rich think that public land can be rented and then put their snobby self righteous selves first. I agree, let those snobs buy their own land, then they can allow who they want cuz they hold the deed

Reply
5
