Thursday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Friday's Scores
Union Colony Preparatory School 51, Alexander Dawson 35. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Stevens scores 16, Colorado St. beats Fresno St. 79-57
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 16 points as Colorado State beat Fresno State 79-57 on Saturday night. Stevens added six assists for the Rams (9-8, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Patrick Cartier scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. John Tonje was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
Sweating it out: Colorado Springs Pine Creek edges Parker Chaparral 47-40
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Colorado Springs Pine Creek passed in a 47-40 victory at Parker Chaparral's expense in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Denver Thomas Jefferson dismantles Denver Far Northeast 72-50
Denver Thomas Jefferson built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-50 win over Denver Far Northeast in Colorado boys basketball on January 5.
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian finds its footing in sprinting past Aurora Hinkley 98-11
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Aurora Hinkley from start to finish for a 98-11 victory on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Close Encounter: Parker Lutheran nips Greeley University 46-37
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Parker Lutheran nabbed it to nudge past Greeley University 46-37 for a Colorado boys basketball victory on January 5.
Too wild to tame: Black Hawk Gilpin County topples Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24
Black Hawk Gilpin County knocked off Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35
Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Tough tussle: Englewood St. Mary’s breaks free from Denver Manual 35-26
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Englewood St. Mary's defeated Denver Manual 35-26 on January 5 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Englewood Kent Denver squeezes past Westminster The Academy 42-35
The cardiac kids of Englewood Kent Denver unleashed every advantage to outlast Westminster The Academy 42-35 at Westminster The Academy on January 5 in Colorado boys high school basketball action.
Broomfield Holy Family rides to cruise-control win over Longmont Silver Creek 54-27
Broomfield Holy Family turned in a thorough domination of Longmont Silver Creek 54-27 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
Lafayette Centaurus escapes close call with Grand Junction Central 43-39
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lafayette Centaurus nipped Grand Junction Central 43-39 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7.
Golden View Classical dodges a bullet in win over Westminster Belleview Christian 34-26
Golden View Classical posted a narrow 34-26 win over Westminster Belleview Christian on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Broomfield Legacy severs Boulder Fairview’s hopes 63-45
Broomfield Legacy knocked off Boulder Fairview 63-45 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Complete command: Denver D’Evelyn dominates Arvada Pomona in convincing showing 72-21
Denver D'Evelyn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-21 win over Arvada Pomona on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Close Encounter: Aurora Grandview nips Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49
Aurora Grandview finally found a way to top Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49 in Colorado girls basketball on January 5.
Lakewood Bear Creek gives Aspen Park Conifer the business 66-11
Lakewood Bear Creek showed top form to dominate Aspen Park Conifer during a 66-11 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
Longmont Mead dispatches Longmont 57-39
Longmont Mead turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-39 win over Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Too much punch: Valdosta Lowndes knocks out Denver East 43-27
Valdosta Lowndes stretched out and finally snapped Denver East to earn a 43-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
