Centre Daily
Lakers News: Sharpshooting Purple And Gold Demolishes Atlanta, 130-114
Tonight, despite the absence of four major rotation players (including two of the team's three leading scorers), your Los Angeles Lakers managed to complete their regular season series sweep of the Atlanta Hawks in a home blowout, 130-114. The Lakers almost coughed up a massive first-half advantage, until LeBron James...
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson sees contract become guaranteed for rest of season
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson will not be waived by 5 pm Eastern Time today, so his contract is now fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that the team had a moment of appreciation for Johnson after practice today since his deal would make it past the guarantee deadline.
Centre Daily
Does the Pelicans’ Loss to Nets Show a Need for New Piece(s), Consistency, or Maturity?
Moral victories are for teams searching for positive takeaways from losing games they should have won. As you watch the Pelicans — even without Zion and Ingram — you see the talent on the floor and bench. The question for New Orleans is if they have all of the pieces in place to win in big-time games.
Centre Daily
Pelicans Welcome Red-Hot Nets On National TV
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) will host the Brooklyn Nets (25-13) Friday evening in the Smoothie King Center. This game will be nationally televised on ESPN and the Pelicans are expecting a sellout crowd. New Orleans and Brooklyn met on opening night to start the season. The Pelicans defeated the Nets 130-108 in Brooklyn back on October 19. This time around the Nets are the hottest team in the NBA.
Centre Daily
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire
View the original article to see embedded media. The short-handed Spurs gave the Celtics all they could handle Saturday night in the Alamo City. Between Boston's beautiful ball movement, assisting on 30 of 47 field goals, Jayson Tatum generating a game-high 34 points, and Jaylen Brown chipping in 29, the visitors never trailed.
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Bulls: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home court to host the Chicago Bulls. Earlier in the week, the Sixers kicked off their slate with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. After getting revenge against the Pelicans, Philadelphia picked up its second-straight win. On Wednesday, the...
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Bulls: Stats That Stood Out on Friday
The Chicago Bulls did all they could to avoid falling into a 13-game slump against the Philadelphia 76ers. After the Bulls came up short against Joel Embiid and the Sixers in Chicago in late October, Philadelphia snagged its 12th straight win over the Bulls. Chicago was at an advantage on...
Centre Daily
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Bucks
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Centre Daily
Bills Lose Out on No. 1 Seed as Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Beat Raiders
The Buffalo Bills are officially out of contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, as the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes trounced the Las Vegas Raiders in a 31-13 win at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday to secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye. It marked...
Kyrie Irving Revealed The Reason For His Success On The Court This Season
Kyrie Irving opened up on finding success on the court with the Brooklyn Nets this season.
Centre Daily
Lakers: LA Exploring Free Agents For 10-Day Contract, Worked Out Veteran Guard Today
Today, a big moment arrived for NBA teams looking to make fringe roster additions. Clubs are now officially able to sign players to 10-day contracts, as Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors details. Your Los Angeles Lakers, who have had an open spot on their standard 15-man roster since waiving bench...
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Justin Turner Admits Who Swayed Him in His Decision to Sign with Sox
After signing a one-year deal, Justin Turner is headed to Boston, and although this will be a new city for him, he will be reunited with a familiar face. During the singing process, Turner admitted that his former teammate, Kiké Hernández, helped influence his decision to play for the Red Sox.
Centre Daily
Myles Garret Takes Mike Tomlin Phrase to Describe Teammate Blowout
PITTSBURGH -- Tomlinisms are no secret across the NFL these days, and it appears one Cleveland Browns player has caught on to a classic by the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. Browns defense end Myles Garrett was addressing the current situation with teammate Jadeveon Clowney, who was sent home for sharing his frustration with the team's defensive plan.
Centre Daily
Panthers dominate special teams, defeat Red Wings, 3-2
DETROIT — The Red Wings did a better job of keeping pucks out of their net Friday, but still aren't putting enough of them into the net on the other side. The Wings didn't fall behind early, that was an improvement, and only allowed three goals but it was enough to lose to the Florida Panthers, 3-2.
Centre Daily
East Carolina visits Memphis after Davis’ 31-point outing
East Carolina Pirates (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-4, 1-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the East Carolina Pirates after Kendric Davis scored 31 points in Memphis' 96-89 loss to the Tulane Green Wave. The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Memphis averages 16.3 assists per game to...
Dominant Bruins face Ducks, seek California sweep
The Boston Bruins will close a back-to-back set and their three-game California swing against the host Anaheim Ducks on Sunday
