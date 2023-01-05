ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Sharpshooting Purple And Gold Demolishes Atlanta, 130-114

Tonight, despite the absence of four major rotation players (including two of the team's three leading scorers), your Los Angeles Lakers managed to complete their regular season series sweep of the Atlanta Hawks in a home blowout, 130-114. The Lakers almost coughed up a massive first-half advantage, until LeBron James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pelicans Welcome Red-Hot Nets On National TV

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) will host the Brooklyn Nets (25-13) Friday evening in the Smoothie King Center. This game will be nationally televised on ESPN and the Pelicans are expecting a sellout crowd. New Orleans and Brooklyn met on opening night to start the season. The Pelicans defeated the Nets 130-108 in Brooklyn back on October 19. This time around the Nets are the hottest team in the NBA.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire

View the original article to see embedded media. The short-handed Spurs gave the Celtics all they could handle Saturday night in the Alamo City. Between Boston's beautiful ball movement, assisting on 30 of 47 field goals, Jayson Tatum generating a game-high 34 points, and Jaylen Brown chipping in 29, the visitors never trailed.
BOSTON, MA
76ers vs. Bulls: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home court to host the Chicago Bulls. Earlier in the week, the Sixers kicked off their slate with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. After getting revenge against the Pelicans, Philadelphia picked up its second-straight win. On Wednesday, the...
CHICAGO, IL
76ers vs. Bulls: Stats That Stood Out on Friday

The Chicago Bulls did all they could to avoid falling into a 13-game slump against the Philadelphia 76ers. After the Bulls came up short against Joel Embiid and the Sixers in Chicago in late October, Philadelphia snagged its 12th straight win over the Bulls. Chicago was at an advantage on...
CHICAGO, IL
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Bucks

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bills Lose Out on No. 1 Seed as Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Beat Raiders

The Buffalo Bills are officially out of contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, as the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes trounced the Las Vegas Raiders in a 31-13 win at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday to secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye. It marked...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Myles Garret Takes Mike Tomlin Phrase to Describe Teammate Blowout

PITTSBURGH -- Tomlinisms are no secret across the NFL these days, and it appears one Cleveland Browns player has caught on to a classic by the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. Browns defense end Myles Garrett was addressing the current situation with teammate Jadeveon Clowney, who was sent home for sharing his frustration with the team's defensive plan.
CLEVELAND, OH
Panthers dominate special teams, defeat Red Wings, 3-2

DETROIT — The Red Wings did a better job of keeping pucks out of their net Friday, but still aren't putting enough of them into the net on the other side. The Wings didn't fall behind early, that was an improvement, and only allowed three goals but it was enough to lose to the Florida Panthers, 3-2.
DETROIT, MI
East Carolina visits Memphis after Davis’ 31-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-4, 1-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the East Carolina Pirates after Kendric Davis scored 31 points in Memphis' 96-89 loss to the Tulane Green Wave. The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Memphis averages 16.3 assists per game to...
MEMPHIS, TN

