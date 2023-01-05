ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

KCRG.com

Community raises thousands to support local ‘Santa’ who had stroke days before Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Each year John Philipp suits up as Santa Claus to bring joy to children for the holidays. Sadly on December 20th, he suffered a stroke that sent him to the University of Iowa for treatment. Since then, he has not been able to speak except for a few words. But the community has not forgotten the numerous times Santa has greeted them over the years, and now they’re showing up for him when he needs it most.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty

Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
ANAMOSA, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged with child endangerment after alleged biting incident

An Iowa City woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly biting her 8-year-old daughter. Police say the incident took place in the Broadway Street apartment of 29-year-old Shauntenika Fleming. At around 1:45 officers responded to a report of her attacking the child. Upon contact, police reportedly observed a significant bite mark on the child’s left forearm that they say was still clearly visible nearly 40 minutes after the initial call. The girl also allegedly had a large welt and abrasion on her back from being struck with a glass bottle of hot sauce.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store

Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

No more cash: Portillo's drive-thru accepting cards only starting Jan. 16

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Popular Illinois-based diner chain Portillo's will be going cashless in its drive-thru service beginning in mid-January, according to a company statement provided to News 8. Portillo's announced that its drive-thrus will no longer be accepting cash payments when the new policy takes effect on Jan....
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported. Officers soon arrived...
MUSCATINE, IA
tspr.org

Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets

Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Burlington man arrested following overdose

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
BURLINGTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DAVENPORT, IA

