Pueblo's top prep sports performances for the week of Jan. 2
The winter sports season is in full effect, as several Pueblo schools resumed action this week after the holiday break. Athletes are getting back into their strides and preparing for the middle of their seasons. This week featured some outstanding performances from several of Pueblo’s brightest young athletes, from big point totals on the basketball court to outstanding individual performances on the wrestling mat. ...
Broomfield Legacy severs Boulder Fairview’s hopes 63-45
Broomfield Legacy knocked off Boulder Fairview 63-45 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35
Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Tough tussle: Englewood St. Mary’s breaks free from Denver Manual 35-26
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Englewood St. Mary’s defeated Denver Manual 35-26 on January 5 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports...
Denver Thomas Jefferson flies high over Denver Far Northeast 51-24
Denver Thomas Jefferson’s river of points eventually washed away Denver Far Northeast in a 51-24 cavalcade in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian finds its footing in sprinting past Aurora Hinkley 98-11
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Aurora Hinkley from start to finish for a 98-11 victory on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more...
Longmont Mead dispatches Longmont 57-39
Longmont Mead turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-39 win over Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Broomfield Holy Family rides to cruise-control win over Longmont Silver Creek 54-27
Broomfield Holy Family turned in a thorough domination of Longmont Silver Creek 54-27 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Too wild to tame: Black Hawk Gilpin County topples Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24
Black Hawk Gilpin County knocked off Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Close Encounter: Parker Lutheran nips Greeley University 46-37
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Parker Lutheran nabbed it to nudge past Greeley University 46-37 for a Colorado boys basketball victory on January 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Manual outduels Denver Far Northeast in competitive clash 57-41
Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Arvada West rolls like thunder over Brighton 65-32
Arvada West’s competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brighton 65-32 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Thornton Horizon darts by Boulder in easy victory 64-3
Thornton Horizon showed no mercy to Boulder, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 64-3 victory at Boulder on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Monument Palmer Ridge slips past Denver Mullen 51-48
Yes, Monument Palmer Ridge looked relaxed while edging Denver Mullen, but no autographs please after its 51-48 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on January 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Golden View Classical dodges a bullet in win over Westminster Belleview Christian 34-26
Golden View Classical posted a narrow 34-26 win over Westminster Belleview Christian on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Westminster Standley Lake dispatches Evergreen 42-27
Westminster Standley Lake stretched out and finally snapped Evergreen to earn a 42-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Close Encounter: Aurora Grandview nips Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49
Aurora Grandview finally found a way to top Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49 in Colorado girls basketball on January 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Too much punch: Valdosta Lowndes knocks out Denver East 43-27
Valdosta Lowndes stretched out and finally snapped Denver East to earn a 43-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
