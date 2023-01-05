Read full article on original website
John Allen
2d ago
No reputable contractor takes a large deposit. 10% down max, 40% when material is on the job and work has begun, balance due when work complete
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
abc12.com
Flint Police Department crediting community for drop in crime
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is crediting relationships with the community for a drop in crime in 2022. According the department, homicides were down from 2021 to 2022 39%, burglaries were down 18% and larcenies were down 13%. "It's because of efforts made by partnerships we have...
WNEM
Meth present in body of toddler found dead in Montrose Twp. ditch
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - New data revealed that a 16-month-old, whose body was found in a ditch, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. Chaos Demilo’s body was found in a ditch on the 9400 block of North Moorish Road on Aug. 25, 2022, around 1:30 p.m.
Conservator ordered to refund $41K after paying herself ward’s entire inheritance
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan conservator has been ordered to refund more than $41,000 to a ward after she billed herself $79,000 for less than a year of work, including the ward’s entire inheritance, authorities announced. Patricia Dudek is accused of overcharging a vulnerable individual for whom...
Body of Detroit barber found, according to family
The body of David Woodger, a Detroit barber reported missing back in July, has been found, 2 members of his family confirmed to 7 Action News.
abc12.com
Hearing for Saginaw officers, trooper in neglect of duty case delayed
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The criminal case against two Saginaw police officers and a Michigan State Police trooper accused of neglect of duty will most likely not proceed next week. A judge overseeing the case recused himself from a hearing in which the three law enforcement officials will ask to...
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office looking for woman connected to a larceny
VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a woman wanted in connection with a larceny. The office said the larceny was from a 75-year-old woman shopping at the Vienna Township Walmart. If you have information, you can call 810-257-3422 and ask...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Midland County sheriff asks letter-writer who confessed to 1991 fatal hit-and-run to come forward
MIDLAND, MI — Thirty-one years ago, a Midland County resident Gregory S. McRoberts left his residence on a bicycle and never returned home. A month later, he was found dead in a ditch, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run. Years after a police investigation went cold, McRoberts’ family received...
WILX-TV
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
GoFundMe started for funeral of Saginaw teen whose ‘life was cut short due to senseless gun violence’
SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help raise funeral funds for a Saginaw teenager fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Keshawn N. Banks, 16, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 E. Holland Ave. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle containing Banks and four others arrived at a local hospital.
abc12.com
More people come forward with complaints about Mid-Michigan contractor
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - More victims are coming forward after ABC 12 exposed a contractor, who clients claim took their money and then disappeared without ever doing the work. Court documents show complaints against Jacob McCandlish and his company Red's General Contracting in Davison have been filed in Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties. One of the first complaints was filed by Don Fryer.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
abc12.com
Priority Waste sending extra trucks to pick up trash in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Saginaw's new trash collection service got off to a tough start this week, but officials hope extra manpower this weekend will help get caught up. The city says Priority Waste plans to have nine trucks operating in Saginaw on Saturday. Drivers will be...
Super drunk driver pulled over in Troy tells cops he only had a "sip" of alcohol, but thought he was in Detroit
A Detroit man is facing several charges after police say he was so drunk while driving on New Year’s Eve that he didn’t know what city he was in.
fox2detroit.com
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
Michigan man accused of killing mother with hammer found incompetent for trial, but space at state hospital lacking
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother with a hammer in July 2022 remains lodged in the Genesee County Jail despite being found incompetent to stand trial. Mark Ross, the attorney for 52-year-old Marc Leon-Charles Todd, told MLive-The Flint Journal on Thursday, Jan. 5,...
