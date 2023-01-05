ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 1

John Allen
2d ago

No reputable contractor takes a large deposit. 10% down max, 40% when material is on the job and work has begun, balance due when work complete

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Flint Police Department crediting community for drop in crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is crediting relationships with the community for a drop in crime in 2022. According the department, homicides were down from 2021 to 2022 39%, burglaries were down 18% and larcenies were down 13%. "It's because of efforts made by partnerships we have...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Hearing for Saginaw officers, trooper in neglect of duty case delayed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The criminal case against two Saginaw police officers and a Michigan State Police trooper accused of neglect of duty will most likely not proceed next week. A judge overseeing the case recused himself from a hearing in which the three law enforcement officials will ask to...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office looking for woman connected to a larceny

VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a woman wanted in connection with a larceny. The office said the larceny was from a 75-year-old woman shopping at the Vienna Township Walmart. If you have information, you can call 810-257-3422 and ask...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Police looking for missing person in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
LANSING, MI
MLive

GoFundMe started for funeral of Saginaw teen whose ‘life was cut short due to senseless gun violence’

SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help raise funeral funds for a Saginaw teenager fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Keshawn N. Banks, 16, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 E. Holland Ave. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle containing Banks and four others arrived at a local hospital.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

More people come forward with complaints about Mid-Michigan contractor

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - More victims are coming forward after ABC 12 exposed a contractor, who clients claim took their money and then disappeared without ever doing the work. Court documents show complaints against Jacob McCandlish and his company Red's General Contracting in Davison have been filed in Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties. One of the first complaints was filed by Don Fryer.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Priority Waste sending extra trucks to pick up trash in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Saginaw's new trash collection service got off to a tough start this week, but officials hope extra manpower this weekend will help get caught up. The city says Priority Waste plans to have nine trucks operating in Saginaw on Saturday. Drivers will be...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy