Benton Co. Sheriff’s deputies make drug bust, find stolen vehicles
BENTON CO., Wash. – Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office worked to take powerful drugs off the streets and found four stolen vehicles in an unrelated case. The sheriff’s office said deputies were running extra patrols on the 6700 block of West Willamette in Kennewick for the last several months. Other agencies also helped with the investigation, including SWAT,...
“It is nothing personal:” Sheriff Raymond encourages Franklin Co. Commissioners to act
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff Jim Raymond is not known to be a man of few words. He released a statement saying Franklin County needs to take its independence back from Benton County. Raymond said the people of Franklin County deserve more than what the commissioners are giving them. He said now is the time for Franklin County to demand...
Richland Police arrest man, then revive him after alleged overdose
Richland Wash. — Yesterday in Richland, police make an unusual arrest, while potentially saving a life in the process. At around five pm on Friday, Richland officers responded to the 1400 block of Williams Boulevard after reports of several people fighting. According to reports, officers made contact with a...
Fight in Richland leads to man arrested after an overdose
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Department says they have arrested a man after they believe he was on drugs in the driver's seat of his car. RPD says they responded to the area of 1411 Williams for a disturbance where it was reported that several people were fighting. Officers say they found a man in a car slumped over the wheel covered in drug paraphernalia. RPD says when officers tried to arrest the man, he refused to comply and reached for a loaded gun on his hip. Officers say they quickly secured the man and then he passed out to the drugs. Officers say they gave him Narcan and first aid until medics arrived.
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Columbia Park trail, suspect on the loose
Kennewick Wash. — According to reports, at around 4:15 PM, at the Playground of Dreams, an unknown person approached a car with a father and two children inside. Police say the man drew a gun from a satchel, and demanded the victim to get out and to leave the keys in the car.
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner's family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The owner's family member...
YPD asks for help finding woman last seen in mid-December
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing woman. According to the YPD Etelbina Marchan, who goes by “Debbie,” was last seen in mid-December. She is known to be homeless and is also schizophrenic. If anyone has seen Marchan or has...
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
UPDATE 1:20 p.m.- Power has been restored. If you are still experiencing an outage Benton PUD says to report it to their Outage Line at 1-888-582-2176 or the SmartHub app. 12:35 p.m.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 5, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Kennewick Police: suspects arrested for 40+ recent burglaries
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In the New Year; there’s a new reminder to lock up, especially following two arrests in Kennewick. Agencies who worked to arrest two suspects said they are responsible for more than 40 burglaries across Eastern Washington. Police arrested the two Wednesday. A big piece of this was community involvement, and the video footage sent in that helped...
A Tri-City nonprofit has spayed and neutered 55,000 strays. They want to help more
Donations up to $50,000 are being matched until Jan. 20.
Moses Lake man sentenced to supervised release for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds
SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man who fraudulently obtained CARES Act funding for a fictitious business won’t serve any further jail time but has been ordered to pay back thousands of dollars. Dondre Jackson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to false, fictitious or fraudulent claims. As part...
Morning news and weather update January 6: Three arrested for warrants and drugs in Kennewick, Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, mild temps and rain this weekend and more
Three people were arrested in Kennewick for outstanding warrants and a large amount of fentanyl was seized. Damar Hamlin's breathing tube has been removed and the football player is talking. Warm temperatures and rain are on the way this weekend.
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
