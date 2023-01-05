Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Related
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Eater
Netflix-Famous Chris Bianco Expands in LA With Even More Pizza and Sandwiches
Chris Bianco had potentially the best year ever for a pizziaolo, garnering a James Beard Outstanding Chef award, landing a key episode in Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, and finally opening his acclaimed pizzeria in Los Angeles. The lines have been near constant at his Downtown LA pizzeria at Row DTLA (where Smorgasburg is held on Sundays), but now the chef has announced that he’ll be bringing his popular Phoenix sandwich shop Pane Bianco to the property sometime in the next few months.
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
purewow.com
The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now
Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
toddrickallen.com
Ma’am’s International Foods’ New Location In Santa Monica
As you might know, sourcing quality Thai and Asian ingredients can be really difficult on The Westside. The preeminant destination for groceries and culinary advice has been the delightful Ma’am’s International Foods. If you don’t know about Ma’am’s, it is your one-stop shop for a carefully curated selection of Asian groceries, cooking school, deli and take-away, and encyclopedic culinary wisdom freely displensed by an affable Ma’am herself. So I was in shock recently when I went by their location near the corner of Pico and 23rd and noticed that they had cleared out. But we can all breathe a sigh of relief. Ma’am’s has only just moved and is open at their new address at 306 Pico Blvd in Santa Monica.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?
Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach
The major storm that hit California this week brought large surfs and high tides that closed beaches, caused flooding and brought an incredibly rare sight to the Long Beach Peninsula: surfers. The post Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
atlantanewsfirst.com
A look at the historic Randy’s Donuts in California
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the UGA Bulldogs and TCU Horned Dogs prepare to face off on Monday, the Atlanta News First crew is out in Los Angeles visiting some of LA’s historical spots. Randy’s Donuts has been in business since 1952 in Inglewood, California, and has...
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet
Vendors at the Alpine Village swap meet are protesting a two-week closure that they fear may end up being permanent. The post Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The Village Mall in Woodland Hills Gets a Well-Known Billionaire Buyer
The open-air shopping center was recently purchased by Rams owner Stan Kroenke who will continue operating it as a restaurant and retail destination…for now
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year events in SoCal.
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
98online.com
Jack White announces last-minute Los Angeles show
Jack White has announced a last-minute show at the intimate Belasco venue in Los Angeles, taking place next Friday, January 13. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster’s ticket request program. Registration is open now through Monday, January 9, at 10 a.m. PT. White’s 2023 touring schedule also includes a...
These 7 Los Angeles Restaurants Just Received A Michelin Star
Have you eaten at any of these #LA restaurants? 👀😋
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for Business
All the healthy foods that WaBa is famous for are available at the newly revamped Hollywood location. Located within the bustling cross streets of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, the Hollywood restaurant is back to serve their guests all the healthy foods that are only available at WaBa Grill. The revamped restaurant now features updated wall art and window graphics and refreshed interior.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
Smorgasburg Is Back In L.A. With New Vendors And Mouthwateringg Offerings
Smorgasburg is the largest outdoor food market in the country with locations in top cities like New York, Jersey City, Sao Paulo, Miami and Toronto. And it’s back in Los Angeles on January 8 for another year full of delicious food and fun activities. This wildly popular outdoor food market hosts vendors from all around Los Angeles to showcase their culinary creations. Any self-respecting foodie knows that this is an unmissable feast for the senses. This popular L.A. market takes place every Sunday at Row DTLA and has become a go-to destination for epicureans throughout the city. It features over...
Dance studio ceiling collapses during rain in Sherman Oaks
A group of local dancers continued the show even after the ceiling of their Sherman Oaks dance studio collapsed.SOHO Dance LA students were mid-practice on Wednesday when heavy rain started to pour as part of the huge storm sweeping through the area reached Los Angeles. At just about 6:40 p.m., dance instructor Lucio Romero was leading her beginner rumba class when she decided to lead them away from the front of the room to exemplify a couple of steps. Just seven seconds after she danced her way in the opposite direction of the mirror — where she and the students normally stand...
Comments / 0