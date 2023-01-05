WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis didn’t seem stressed out Thursday. Faced with a pack of reporters and videographers for the first time since he was arrested again last week, a relaxed Davis discussed how he handled the well-documented disruption to training camp for his lightweight title fight against Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. The 28-year-old knockout artist admitted that the incident shook him up, yet Davis emphasized that he is fully focused on beating Garcia, an undefeated Dominican southpaw, now that their 12-round, 135-pound championship match is so close.

