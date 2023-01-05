Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
SXSW Festival Without a BadgeRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Top College Basketball Coach FiredOnlyHomersAustin, TX
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
FTX execs hid $8 billion in liabilities in a customer account that Bankman-Fried referred to as 'our Korean friend's account,' CFTC prosecutors allege
Alameda Research borrowed billions of dollars of customer funds from FTX exchange. The firm's liabilities were then masked under a pseudonym account on FTX. Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to numerous counts of fraud. The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
US Prosecutors Investigate Another Member of FTX Inner Circle
U.S. prosecutors are reportedly investigating a third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. Prosecutors are investigating bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s former engineering director, Nishad Singh, to see if he had a role in the alleged fraud conducted by FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research, Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 6), citing unnamed sources.
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
Prosecutors Suspicious of Bankman-Fried Crypto Wallets
Prosecutors are reportedly investigating transactions involving crypto wallets associated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Blockchain analysts have spotted more than $1 million being moved from these accounts over the last several days, and United States prosecutors are trying to identify who is moving the funds and what they are doing with them, Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 30), citing an unnamed source.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
CoinDesk
Anyone Who Took Money From FTX Ought to Repay It
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, current FTX CEO Jay J. Ray III laid out the mostconvincing case that fraud was committed while former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried held the reins at the bankrupt crypto exchange. Evidence strongly suggests FTX user funds were commingled, Ray wrote, in part to fund a lavish “spending binge” by the “FTX Group” beginning in late 2021.
msn.com
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
CoinDesk
2 More Promoters of Forcount Crypto Ponzi Scheme Arrested, Charged With Fraud
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Two additional promoters of the Forcount Ponzi scheme – a Brazil-based crypto scam that defrauded Spanish-speaking investors around the world of a collective $8.4 million –have been arrested and charged with fraud for their role in the alleged grift.
Three January deadlines to claim between $36 and $25,000 – see who qualifies for extra money
1. Keurig – up to $36. Coffee maker Keurig Dr Pepper got slapped with a class action lawsuit in 2018 over allegedly misleading customers about how easy it is to recycle its products. While the company has denied the claims, it reached a $10million settlement in 2022. As result,...
theblock.co
Former FTX lawyer tipped off US prosecutors on SBF fund abuse: Reuters
Former FTX lawyer Daniel Friedberg shared information about the crypto exchange and Alameda Research with the SDNY court, the SEC and the FBI. Collapsed crypto exchange FTX's former top lawyer, Daniel Friedberg, shared his knowledge of founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s use of customer funds with U.S. prosecutors. Friedberg joined a...
The Verge
The Fed, FDIC, and currency comptroller are warning banks about messing with crypto
Three federal financial agencies put out a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks about the “key risks for banks associated with crypto-assets and the crypto-asset sector.” The statement explains that while banks aren’t wholesale banned or discouraged from providing services to crypto firms, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency believe that issuing or holding cryptocurrency is “highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
CoinDesk
Developer of ‘Mutant Ape Planet’ NFTs Arrested, Charged With Fraud for Alleged $2.9M Rug-Pull
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The developer of the Mutant Ape Planet non-fungible token (NFT) collection – a knock-off of the popular Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT collection – has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly perpetrating a $2.9 million rug pull.
CoinDesk
U.S. Investigators Subpoena Hedge Funds in Binance Money-Laundering Probe: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Federal prosecutors are investigating the relationship between Binance and U.S.-based hedge funds as part of a broader investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange's possible skirting of money-laundering guardrails, according to a report by theWashington Post.
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg
Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
cryptoslate.com
Silbert’s DCG is being investigated by DOJ, SEC over internal transactions
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have opened investigations into Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) to examine its internal money transfers and loans, as reported by Bloomberg News. Prosecutors are looking into the transfers between the DCG, an embattled subsidiary of...
