PYMNTS

US Prosecutors Investigate Another Member of FTX Inner Circle

U.S. prosecutors are reportedly investigating a third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. Prosecutors are investigating bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s former engineering director, Nishad Singh, to see if he had a role in the alleged fraud conducted by FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research, Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 6), citing unnamed sources.
PYMNTS

Prosecutors Suspicious of Bankman-Fried Crypto Wallets

Prosecutors are reportedly investigating transactions involving crypto wallets associated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Blockchain analysts have spotted more than $1 million being moved from these accounts over the last several days, and United States prosecutors are trying to identify who is moving the funds and what they are doing with them, Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 30), citing an unnamed source.
CoinDesk

Anyone Who Took Money From FTX Ought to Repay It

In his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, current FTX CEO Jay J. Ray III laid out the mostconvincing case that fraud was committed while former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried held the reins at the bankrupt crypto exchange. Evidence strongly suggests FTX user funds were commingled, Ray wrote, in part to fund a lavish "spending binge" by the "FTX Group" beginning in late 2021.
CoinDesk

2 More Promoters of Forcount Crypto Ponzi Scheme Arrested, Charged With Fraud

Two additional promoters of the Forcount Ponzi scheme – a Brazil-based crypto scam that defrauded Spanish-speaking investors around the world of a collective $8.4 million –have been arrested and charged with fraud for their role in the alleged grift.
theblock.co

Former FTX lawyer tipped off US prosecutors on SBF fund abuse: Reuters

Former FTX lawyer Daniel Friedberg shared information about the crypto exchange and Alameda Research with the SDNY court, the SEC and the FBI. Collapsed crypto exchange FTX's former top lawyer, Daniel Friedberg, shared his knowledge of founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s use of customer funds with U.S. prosecutors. Friedberg joined a...
The Verge

The Fed, FDIC, and currency comptroller are warning banks about messing with crypto

Three federal financial agencies put out a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks about the “key risks for banks associated with crypto-assets and the crypto-asset sector.” The statement explains that while banks aren’t wholesale banned or discouraged from providing services to crypto firms, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency believe that issuing or holding cryptocurrency is “highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
CoinDesk

U.S. Investigators Subpoena Hedge Funds in Binance Money-Laundering Probe: Report

Federal prosecutors are investigating the relationship between Binance and U.S.-based hedge funds as part of a broader investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange's possible skirting of money-laundering guardrails, according to a report by theWashington Post.
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg

Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
cryptoslate.com

Silbert’s DCG is being investigated by DOJ, SEC over internal transactions

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have opened investigations into Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) to examine its internal money transfers and loans, as reported by Bloomberg News. Prosecutors are looking into the transfers between the DCG, an embattled subsidiary of...

