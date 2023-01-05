ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of AI: How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World

The future of artificial intelligence (AI) is a topic that has garnered a lot of attention in recent years. There is no doubt that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, and there are many exciting developments on the horizon. However, it is also important to consider the potential challenges and ethical issues that may arise as AI becomes more advanced.
What is generative AI, and why is it suddenly everywhere?

Rebecca Heilweil is a reporter at Vox covering emerging technology, artificial intelligence, and the supply chain. Artificial intelligence is suddenly everywhere — or at least, that’s what it seems like to me: A few weeks ago, a friend mentioned in passing that his law professor had warned students not to cheat with AI on an upcoming exam. At the same time, I couldn’t escape the uncanny portraits people were generating with the image-editing app Lensa AI’s new Magic Avatar feature and then sharing on social media. A guy on Twitter even used OpenAI’s new machine learning-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, to imitate what I said on a recent podcast (which, coincidentally, was also about ChatGPT) and posted it online.
I will run a book giveaway promotion on the Code Ranch on January 17th. Be sure to be there and let your friends know. It would be great to answer your questions about debugging. I'm very excited by this and by the feedback I'm getting for the course and new videos.
You may have noticed that, in the last few years, the Rust language has become a true Internet darling. Developers with backgrounds in Javascript or Python are rushing to make Rust their second, third, or Nth language over weekends, advocating for its crushing superiority on the grounds of its irrefutable performance and reliability.
