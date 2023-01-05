Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Related
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Kevin Lemons, Stellar and Dove nominated gospel artist, dies at 45
Gospel artist and choir director Kevin Lemons died early Saturday after collapsing at his Union City home, according to ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Voice Behind Pokémon's Ash Ketchum Was Only 18 When She Landed the Job: ‘My Goal Was Never to Be a Famous Actor'
For many actors, landing a career-defining role is the culmination of years of hard work and grinding. For others, it's a matter of being in the right place at the right time. Sarah Natochenny was cast as the voice of Pokémon's Ash Ketchum in 2006 as an 18 year old, just a year after graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School in New York City.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
50 Cent Says He and Eminem Are Developing ‘8 Mile' TV Show
“8 Mile” is set to be developed into a television series, according to rapper 50 Cent. 50 Cent made an appearance on Friday, Jan. 6 on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel. During his interview, the 47-year-old rapper briefly discussed details with the show's host about the 2002 drama being turned into a TV show.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Chef Picked Up for Food Network Cooking Competition
Something good has happened for a Dallas-based chef. After years of hard work, he will be showcasing his talent on the Food Network. “I really couldn’t believe it,” Benjamin Leggitte said. “Like I still can’t believe it. I have worked for 15 years for this and then here it is.”
Mixed martial arts star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial arts star and the younger sister of current ONE Championship champions Angela Lee and Christian Lee, died Dec. 26. She was 18. Lee’s death was announced on Angela Lee’s personal Instagram account on Saturday morning, KHON-TV reported. No official cause of death has been given.
Native writer lands his play on a San Francisco stage, aims to bring it home to Arizona
Claude Jackson Jr., a citizen of the Gila River Indian Community, is an attorney by day, the director of the tribe’s public defender’s office. But by night he is a playwright. And in late January, one of his works, "Cashed Out," will have its world premiere at the San Francisco Playhouse. It's a...
Comments / 0