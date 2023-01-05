ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Voice Behind Pokémon's Ash Ketchum Was Only 18 When She Landed the Job: ‘My Goal Was Never to Be a Famous Actor'

For many actors, landing a career-defining role is the culmination of years of hard work and grinding. For others, it's a matter of being in the right place at the right time. Sarah Natochenny was cast as the voice of Pokémon's Ash Ketchum in 2006 as an 18 year old, just a year after graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

50 Cent Says He and Eminem Are Developing ‘8 Mile' TV Show

“8 Mile” is set to be developed into a television series, according to rapper 50 Cent. 50 Cent made an appearance on Friday, Jan. 6 on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel. During his interview, the 47-year-old rapper briefly discussed details with the show's host about the 2002 drama being turned into a TV show.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Chef Picked Up for Food Network Cooking Competition

Something good has happened for a Dallas-based chef. After years of hard work, he will be showcasing his talent on the Food Network. “I really couldn’t believe it,” Benjamin Leggitte said. “Like I still can’t believe it. I have worked for 15 years for this and then here it is.”
DALLAS, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Mixed martial arts star Victoria Lee dead at 18

Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial arts star and the younger sister of current ONE Championship champions Angela Lee and Christian Lee, died Dec. 26. She was 18. Lee’s death was announced on Angela Lee’s personal Instagram account on Saturday morning, KHON-TV reported. No official cause of death has been given.
HAWAII STATE

