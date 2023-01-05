Effective: 2023-01-08 01:49:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Santa Lucia Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph possible, except up to 70 mph across higher terrain. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM PST Sunday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The threat of thunderstorms with this storm system combined with very wet soils will bring an increased risk for downed trees and powerlines.

