Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Where do Sacramento’s main highways take you if you don’t stop driving?

(KTXL) — The Highways and freeways that converge in the Sacramento Metropolitan area can take travelers to different states and even the farthest parts of the contiguous United States. According to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Office, Sacramento has four major highways including Interstate 5, I-80, U.S. Highway 50, and State Route 99.  For […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento woman dead after a tree fell on her

SACRAMENTO — A woman has died after a tree fell on her in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at 6:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 block of North 5th Street.They discovered that a woman was critically injured by a fallen tree and took her to a trauma facility.Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Crews battle commercial fire at building in midtown Sacramento

Fire crews battled a blaze at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday morning. The fire was burning at a building on Q and 21st streets. It has since been knocked down the Sacramento Fire Department said. There were no injuries. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Finding The ‘Missing Middle’ Housing In Sacramento

Statistically speaking, Dumitru Cucicea has something of a rare asset in Sacramento. Cucicea, a developer who does work in the local region as well as Napa and Berkeley, built a duplex in 2020 around North Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights and Robla neighborhoods. All in all, it was a smooth experience, even if Cucicea built his duplex near Rio Linda and Marysville boulevards on a block that wasn’t previously loaded with this type of housing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages commercial building in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters battled a fire at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday. The Sacramento Fire Department says the fire happened in a large building in the 2100 block of Q Street. The fire department says there was heavy fire on the Q Street side. Crews have since knocked down the fire. According to commercial real estate website LoopNet, the 339,925-square-foot building is three stories tall and is 100 percent leased. No injuries resulted from the fire.A fire investigator has been called to the scene. No further information has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville using aquifer storage to retain excess water from storms

ROSEVILLE — With each storm, there's a similar question as area reservoirs release excess water: why are we getting rid of what we need?Most local dams release water as a means of flood control with the expectation that more storms will come later in the year. But that still doesn't change the base of the question of how we hold onto all this excess water. A piece of that answer may be in Roseville. "The future of California water is underneath our feet," said Ryan Ojakian who works in government affairs for the Regional Water Authority. Every raindrop counts in California, and...
ROSEVILLE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is my tree at risk of falling? Use these tips as Northern California storm continues

Fallen trees are one of several fatal results Northern California’s winter rain storms have left behind. As California braces for more wind, rain and snow, The Bee consulted Scott Shaw, owner of Fair Oaks Arborist, a family-owned tree company, on what a tree at risk of falling looks like and preventive measures you can take right now to help your tree stay in place. The tricky part is fallen trees are typically unexpected and sudden.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hurricane hunters fly into storms headed to Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO — While you hunker down and do everything you can to dodge the storm, a team of hurricane hunters heads right into it."We basically drop the instruments into these storms from a high altitude, which is trying to catch as much of the atmosphere as we possibly can," said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert.CBS Sacramento caught up with Lt. Col. Rickert over the phone between missions out of Mather Airport. He's a flight meteorologist with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron — better known as the Hurricane Hunters — now gathering data on atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean before the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
valcomnews.com

The Trap to have new owners

One of Sacramento’s oldest bars, The Trap, will soon be under new ownership. This beer- and wine-only bar is located at the northeast corner of Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue in the historic Riverside-Pocket area. Set to purchase this business are Pocket residents Ben and Kim Lukenbill and East...
SACRAMENTO, CA

