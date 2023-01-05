Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Evacuation centers open for people and livestock in Sacramento County
(KTXL) — With the first of two strong storm systems making their way into the Sacramento region Saturday evening, evacuation centers have been opened for residents and their livestock. At around 3:30 p.m., the county said they “are anticipating that this next wave of storms will result in evacuation orders” and provided a list of […]
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
KCRA.com
Nearly 134k customers without power in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power outages surged late Saturday night in the Sacramento area, according to SMUD. The utility showed more than 133,000 customers are impacted as of 11:50 p.m. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
The Sacramento weir has helped the capital city avoid flooding for more than 100 years
(KTXL) — During Sacramento’s centuries-long history of battling flood waters, inhabitants have devised nearly every possible method of slowing or diverting water, and one of those methods is using the Sacramento Weir. Completed in 1916, the more than 1,900-foot long weir featuring 48 gates sits along the west bank of the Sacramento River about three […]
Where do Sacramento’s main highways take you if you don’t stop driving?
(KTXL) — The Highways and freeways that converge in the Sacramento Metropolitan area can take travelers to different states and even the farthest parts of the contiguous United States. According to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Office, Sacramento has four major highways including Interstate 5, I-80, U.S. Highway 50, and State Route 99. For […]
Sacramento woman dead after a tree fell on her
SACRAMENTO — A woman has died after a tree fell on her in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at 6:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 block of North 5th Street.They discovered that a woman was critically injured by a fallen tree and took her to a trauma facility.Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries.
KCRA.com
Crews battle commercial fire at building in midtown Sacramento
Fire crews battled a blaze at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday morning. The fire was burning at a building on Q and 21st streets. It has since been knocked down the Sacramento Fire Department said. There were no injuries. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
CBS News
First Alert Weather: 1st of 4 powerful storms moving across Northern California
CBS13 is tracking a powerful storm as it moves across Northern California. Powerful wind gusts in the Sacramento area are knocking down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages. SMUD customers who have lost power are asked to report outages to smud.org/outages or 1-888-456-SMUD. At McClellan, wind speeds were...
Sacramento Observer
Finding The ‘Missing Middle’ Housing In Sacramento
Statistically speaking, Dumitru Cucicea has something of a rare asset in Sacramento. Cucicea, a developer who does work in the local region as well as Napa and Berkeley, built a duplex in 2020 around North Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights and Robla neighborhoods. All in all, it was a smooth experience, even if Cucicea built his duplex near Rio Linda and Marysville boulevards on a block that wasn’t previously loaded with this type of housing.
Fire damages commercial building in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters battled a fire at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday. The Sacramento Fire Department says the fire happened in a large building in the 2100 block of Q Street. The fire department says there was heavy fire on the Q Street side. Crews have since knocked down the fire. According to commercial real estate website LoopNet, the 339,925-square-foot building is three stories tall and is 100 percent leased. No injuries resulted from the fire.A fire investigator has been called to the scene. No further information has been released.
Northern California storm: A look at levee damage in south Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Mud, money, water, and time. Those are all the things Reclamation District 800 in south Sacramento is currently fighting. Crews have been working around the clock to repair levee breaches and they say this is the worst levee break they have seen in decades. ABC10's Alex...
Roseville using aquifer storage to retain excess water from storms
ROSEVILLE — With each storm, there's a similar question as area reservoirs release excess water: why are we getting rid of what we need?Most local dams release water as a means of flood control with the expectation that more storms will come later in the year. But that still doesn't change the base of the question of how we hold onto all this excess water. A piece of that answer may be in Roseville. "The future of California water is underneath our feet," said Ryan Ojakian who works in government affairs for the Regional Water Authority. Every raindrop counts in California, and...
Pumping stormwater into South Sacramento park combats flooding, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Munger's Lake in South Sacramento was partially filled after the California Gold Rush of the 1800s to create a neighborhood park, but Sacramento officials also found a new use for the lake — flood control. One way to keep the city's water system from flooding...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is my tree at risk of falling? Use these tips as Northern California storm continues
Fallen trees are one of several fatal results Northern California’s winter rain storms have left behind. As California braces for more wind, rain and snow, The Bee consulted Scott Shaw, owner of Fair Oaks Arborist, a family-owned tree company, on what a tree at risk of falling looks like and preventive measures you can take right now to help your tree stay in place. The tricky part is fallen trees are typically unexpected and sudden.
Hurricane hunters fly into storms headed to Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO — While you hunker down and do everything you can to dodge the storm, a team of hurricane hunters heads right into it."We basically drop the instruments into these storms from a high altitude, which is trying to catch as much of the atmosphere as we possibly can," said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert.CBS Sacramento caught up with Lt. Col. Rickert over the phone between missions out of Mather Airport. He's a flight meteorologist with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron — better known as the Hurricane Hunters — now gathering data on atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean before the...
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
capradio.org
Storm updates: Hundreds of thousands of Sacramento customers without power as powerful, dangerous winds slam into region
Another atmospheric river arrived in the Sacramento Valley and much of Northern California on Wednesday while the region is still recovering from a strong winter storm that struck New Year's Eve. CapRadio will be providing updates on the storms here. We also have resources available to help you through the...
Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When […]
KCRA.com
Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
valcomnews.com
The Trap to have new owners
One of Sacramento’s oldest bars, The Trap, will soon be under new ownership. This beer- and wine-only bar is located at the northeast corner of Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue in the historic Riverside-Pocket area. Set to purchase this business are Pocket residents Ben and Kim Lukenbill and East...
Comments / 1