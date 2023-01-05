SACRAMENTO – It's been several days since the brutal New Year's storm, and the City of Sacramento is dealing with a backlog of calls for storm cleanup.In some places, downed trees are still blocking streets. No one has driven through 13th Avenue since New Year's Eve.Neighbors recalled the moment something was not right."We just heard a big bump. We're all like, 'What is that?' Nothing like that ever happens around here," said Caroline Cogsdill, who was in town visiting family. A large tree toppled over with its branches sprawled over the road."We're just so thankful nobody got hurt and it...

