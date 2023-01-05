ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Hunters fly into storms headed to Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — While you hunker down and do everything you can to dodge the storm, a team of hurricane hunters heads right into it. “We basically drop the instruments into these storms from a high altitude, which is trying to catch as much of the atmosphere as we possibly can,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert.
Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
Getting Answers: Why are efforts to clean up downed trees falling behind in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO – It's been several days since the brutal New Year's storm, and the City of Sacramento is dealing with a backlog of calls for storm cleanup.In some places, downed trees are still blocking streets. No one has driven through 13th Avenue since New Year's Eve.Neighbors recalled the moment something was not right."We just heard a big bump. We're all like, 'What is that?' Nothing like that ever happens around here," said Caroline Cogsdill, who was in town visiting family. A large tree toppled over with its branches sprawled over the road."We're just so thankful nobody got hurt and it...
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm

Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
Sacramento woman dead after a tree fell on her

SACRAMENTO — A woman has died after a tree fell on her in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at 6:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 block of North 5th Street.They discovered that a woman was critically injured by a fallen tree and took her to a trauma facility.Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries.
Large tree falls across roadway in Placerville

A large tree fell across Anderson Way in Placerville, blocking lanes. City crews say they'll remove the tree after the storm passes. Fortunately for a family living nearby, none of their vehicles were damaged; however, they were left without power.
Where do Sacramento’s main highways take you if you don’t stop driving?

(KTXL) — The Highways and freeways that converge in the Sacramento Metropolitan area can take travelers to different states and even the farthest parts of the contiguous United States. According to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Office, Sacramento has four major highways including Interstate 5, I-80, U.S. Highway 50, and State Route 99.  For […]
