capradio.org
Storm updates: Hundreds of thousands of Sacramento customers without power as powerful, dangerous winds slam into region
Another atmospheric river arrived in the Sacramento Valley and much of Northern California on Wednesday while the region is still recovering from a strong winter storm that struck New Year's Eve. CapRadio will be providing updates on the storms here. We also have resources available to help you through the...
kion546.com
Hurricane Hunters fly into storms headed to Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — While you hunker down and do everything you can to dodge the storm, a team of hurricane hunters heads right into it. “We basically drop the instruments into these storms from a high altitude, which is trying to catch as much of the atmosphere as we possibly can,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert.
Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
Getting Answers: Why are efforts to clean up downed trees falling behind in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO – It's been several days since the brutal New Year's storm, and the City of Sacramento is dealing with a backlog of calls for storm cleanup.In some places, downed trees are still blocking streets. No one has driven through 13th Avenue since New Year's Eve.Neighbors recalled the moment something was not right."We just heard a big bump. We're all like, 'What is that?' Nothing like that ever happens around here," said Caroline Cogsdill, who was in town visiting family. A large tree toppled over with its branches sprawled over the road."We're just so thankful nobody got hurt and it...
KCRA.com
Nearly 134k customers without power in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power outages surged late Saturday night in the Sacramento area, according to SMUD. The utility showed more than 133,000 customers are impacted as of 11:50 p.m. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
Northern California storm: A look at levee damage in south Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Mud, money, water, and time. Those are all the things Reclamation District 800 in south Sacramento is currently fighting. Crews have been working around the clock to repair levee breaches and they say this is the worst levee break they have seen in decades. ABC10's Alex...
KCRA.com
'Don't like living this way': Cameron Park family dealing with flooding anxious with more rain on way
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — With another round of storms forecasted on the way, many Northern California residents are just waiting to see how much more water they can handle. The Graham family moved into their Cameron Park home 18 months ago. It has a seasonal creek on the property. Last Saturday, it turned into a raging river, flooding their property.
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
KCRA.com
'We flood-fight out here': A close look at the Cosumnes River levee breaks
WILTON, Calif. — From atop the northside Cosumnes River levee, Leland Schneider looked across a parcel of Wilton farmland on Thursday that just days ago was underwater. From Sunday into Monday, the area looked like a lake, he said. The land sits beneath the largest of three breaks in...
California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm
Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
Sacramento woman dead after a tree fell on her
SACRAMENTO — A woman has died after a tree fell on her in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at 6:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 block of North 5th Street.They discovered that a woman was critically injured by a fallen tree and took her to a trauma facility.Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries.
CBS News
Is the Sacramento River's rising water level a concern?
Just how high is the river in downtown Sacramento? Last Friday, the river level was at 11 feet. Now, one week later, it's gone up to 23 feet and is continuing to rise.
CBS News
Large tree falls across roadway in Placerville
A large tree fell across Anderson Way in Placerville, blocking lanes. City crews say they'll remove the tree after the storm passes. Fortunately for a family living nearby, none of their vehicles were damaged; however, they were left without power.
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
The Sacramento weir has helped the capital city avoid flooding for more than 100 years
(KTXL) — During Sacramento’s centuries-long history of battling flood waters, inhabitants have devised nearly every possible method of slowing or diverting water, and one of those methods is using the Sacramento Weir. Completed in 1916, the more than 1,900-foot long weir featuring 48 gates sits along the west bank of the Sacramento River about three […]
KCRA.com
'A trapped family should be a priority': Galt family of 6 stuck inside home for days after power line blocks gate
From piling on blankets to using camping gear, a family of six in Galt is doing what they can to get through an ongoing power outage in their neighborhood. This happened to them after a tree knocked down a power pole next to their property on New Year’s Eve.
KCRA.com
Comcast confirms Sacramento-area Xfinity outages, says trees crashed on plant’s power lines
Comcast confirmed an outage for Sacramento-area Xfinity customers who have been without service for days since the New Year’s Eve storm and warned that Wednesday’s storm could cause more disruptions. The cable and internet giant blamed the recent outage in part on damage at its plant after trees...
Do you live in a flood zone? These tools help you know your flood risk
(KTXL) — As a third atmospheric river in two weeks hits California and the state expects a few more storms to arrive in the coming days, state officials declared a state of emergency due to possible widespread flooding. Local governments, such as the City of Sacramento, advised residents to stay safe during the storms and […]
Fox40
Body found in a vehicle in an area that suffered New Year's Day flooding
A third body was found in south Sacramento County, an area affected by flooding on New Year's weekend. Body found in a vehicle in an area that suffered …. A third body was found in south Sacramento County, an area affected by flooding on New Year's weekend. Flooding Roads in...
