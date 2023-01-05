ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schröder propels Lakers past Heat 113-109 without LeBron, AD

By CBS Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Dennis Schröder scored 14 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter and the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers improbably overcame LeBron James' absence for a 113-109 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter and held off Miami without their top three scorers. James stayed home with a cold, while Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker were injured.

Thomas Bryant added 21 points and nine rebounds, while Schröder was brilliant down the stretch. The German point guard's 9-for-9 performance at the free throw line in the fourth quarter sealed the Lakers' fourth victory in five games.

Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler had 27 before missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Heat, who lost for only the fourth time in 12 games. Victor Oladipo scored 12 points.

One week after beating the Lakers in Miami and two days after rallying to beat the Clippers in Los Angeles, Miami blew a late six-point lead and couldn't catch up to the Lakers' reserves and role players.

After trailing for much of the first three quarters, Miami appeared to be moving toward a victory before the Lakers made a 14-3 rally and eventually went up 102-96 on Schröder's three consecutive free throws with 2:35 to play.

After Adebayo trimmed Los Angeles' lead to one point on a putback basket with a minute to play, Schröder hit two free throws and then drove for a vicious layup with 20.3 seconds left for a 108-104 lead.

Adebayo got another putback with 15.4 seconds left, but Austin Reaves found Westbrook with a beautiful inbounds pass for a layup. Westbrook missed a free throw and Max Strus hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds to play, but Schröder hit two more free throws and Butler missed a tough 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Heat: Dewayne Dedmon, the USC product from Lancaster, California, had two points in his return from a six-game absence with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. ... Tyler Herro had nine points on 4-of-14 shooting in his lowest-scoring game since Dec. 12.

Lakers: Walker missed his third straight game, but the team changed his injury designation from a tailbone contusion to left knee soreness. Ham said the soreness is "normal" for a player with Walker's explosiveness and leaping ability. ... Troy Brown Jr. missed the second half with a quadriceps strain. He had two points in 14 minutes. ... Juan Toscano-Anderson had two points in 23 minutes in his second start for LA. ... Schröder rolled his ankle midway through the fourth quarter, but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Phoenix on Friday night.

Lakers: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

