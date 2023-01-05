Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Warm and windy weather sparks fire concerns
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Cloud cover is abundant this morning but they will clear from west to east throughout the day. Winds begin to increase late this morning which will being to spark elevated fire conditions over eastern New Mexico and the west Texas Panhandle. Wind advisories will be in...
abc7amarillo.com
Air Force fighter jet from Langley, Virginia makes emergency landing in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Air Force fighter jet from Langley, Virginia made an emergency landing in Amarillo. The crew of the T-38 Talon declared an emergency about 4 p.m. The plane landed safely at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport. It came to a stop at the south end...
abc7amarillo.com
Dog blamed for house fire near Dick Bivins Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A dog is blamed for starting a house fire in Amarillo. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:36 a.m. While on the way to the fire at 803 S. Manhattan, which near Dick Bivins Stadium. firefighters could see smoke. Once they arrived, they found fire blowing out...
abc7amarillo.com
Dumas man hit, killed when semi ran stop sign, police say
CACTUS, Texas (KVII) — A Dumas man was killed in a crash involving two semis. The crash happened at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on US 287, about two miles north of Cactus. According to the Texas Department of Pubic Safety, Emilio Valencia, 64, ran a stop sign at the intersection of FM 297 and US 287.
abc7amarillo.com
Driver indicted in hit & run death of homeless man
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The driver accused of killing a homeless man and then leaving the scene in August was indicted. A Potter County grand jury indicted Casey Curtis Howard last month for accident involving injury or death. Amarillo police said Howard drove up on the median at Georgia...
abc7amarillo.com
SCAM ALERT: Scammers calling under guise of Potter County Sheriff's Office about warrants
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office released a scam alert after receiving a call from someone who was duped. The alleged scammer called under the false pretense of the Sheriff's office, stating "he was Sgt. John Frey who is a current employee of the Sheriff's Office."
abc7amarillo.com
WT Agronomy Club named best in nation; First Division II school to earn honor
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — West Texas A&M University’s Agronomy Club was named National Club of the Year. The club won the President’s Trophy at the Students of Agronomy, Soils and Environmental Sciences national meeting in Baltimore. It's the first time a Division II school has won the...
