Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Fire Marshal, firefighters, EMS respond to dozens of fireworks-related incidents during New Year’s celebrations in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 3,000 fireworks-related calls were made in Bexar County during New Year’s Eve and the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, officials said Thursday. According to the Bexar County Public Information Office, Fire Dispatch answered 1,610 emergency/911 calls and 1,360 calls were made...
Schertz, Cibolo residents invited to regional job fair
A regional job fair featuring employers located in Cibolo, Schertz, New Braunfels and Seguin will be held Feb. 2 in New Braunfels. (Courtesy Pexels) The New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, and Cibolo Regional Job Fair is scheduled to take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the McKenna Events Center, 801 W. San Antonio St. in New Braunfels.
Travis, Williamson counties move to medium COVID risk; Seven other local counties now at high risk
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
KSAT 12
Litter of puppies recovering after lawn mower accident, donations needed for their recovery
SAN ANTONIO – A litter of orphaned puppies are recovering from injuries after being hit by a lawn mower. According to San Antonio Pets Alive!, a litter of 5-day-old puppies and their mother were hit by a lawn mower on Tuesday in a wooded area of San Antonio. The...
CBS Austin
New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
KSAT 12
Woman found with universal mailbox key, stolen mail arrested after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after she led them on a chase on Highway 90. According to BCSO, deputies were searching for Jessica Grim who had an active felony drug warrant. Deputies located Grim, 32, and attempted to initiate a traffic...
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
Family demanding justice after arrests made in murder of San Antonio man found in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO — Lorraine Carmona recalls wishing her brother happy new year just a day before he was found shot to death in Atascosa County. She's now pleading for justice after authorities arrested two suspects who've been charged with murdering 24-year-old Lucio Carmona. “I feel hurt. It really sucks...
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Overturned 18-wheeler catches fire on San Antonio's Loop 410, one dead
Please use a different route.
ACS rescues illegally-owned exotic animal from Southside home
ACS said the animal gave officers a good workout.
seguintoday.com
County clerk offers FREE service to fight property fraud
(Seguin) — The Guadalupe County Clerk’s Office is helping the public take a stand against property fraud. It’s a growing problem, and the clerk’s office has some new tools that will help the public inform itself about any potential issues. Guadalupe County Clerk Teresa Kiel says...
Austin Chronicle
George Floyd Attorney Joins Family of Hays County ER Patient Killed by Officer
The family of Joshua Wright, the Hays County inmate shot and killed while shackled in an emergency room last month, has gained a strong ally as they demand the truth about Wright's killing. Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and others, joined the family on Monday, Jan. 2, to demand that authorities release body-camera video of Wright's shooting by a Hays County corrections officer.
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
foxsanantonio.com
Cat dies as family of 6 makes it out safely after fire breaks out at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family is alright after a fire broke out at their East Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Roark Drive near East Houston Street. Fire officials said the family of six were asleep when the fire broke out from...
KSAT 12
Major road closure to affect motorists on North Side this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – A major road closure will affect motorists on the North Side this weekend. Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon Drive will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. The ramp connecting Highway 281 to Loop 1604 East will also be closed.
One person believed to be dead after 18-wheeler flips, catches on fire
SAN ANTONIO — One person is believed to be dead after an 18-wheeler flipped over and caught on fire on the city's east side. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The San Antonio Police Department said witnesses saw the...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for suspect who shot, killed two people in West Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were fatally shot in West Bexar County overnight and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the suspect responsible. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Details on the incident are limited,...
Comments / 0