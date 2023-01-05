ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Schertz, Cibolo residents invited to regional job fair

A regional job fair featuring employers located in Cibolo, Schertz, New Braunfels and Seguin will be held Feb. 2 in New Braunfels. (Courtesy Pexels) The New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, and Cibolo Regional Job Fair is scheduled to take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the McKenna Events Center, 801 W. San Antonio St. in New Braunfels.
SCHERTZ, TX
CBS Austin

New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

County clerk offers FREE service to fight property fraud

(Seguin) — The Guadalupe County Clerk’s Office is helping the public take a stand against property fraud. It’s a growing problem, and the clerk’s office has some new tools that will help the public inform itself about any potential issues. Guadalupe County Clerk Teresa Kiel says...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

George Floyd Attorney Joins Family of Hays County ER Patient Killed by Officer

The family of Joshua Wright, the Hays County inmate shot and killed while shackled in an emergency room last month, has gained a strong ally as they demand the truth about Wright's killing. Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and others, joined the family on Monday, Jan. 2, to demand that authorities release body-camera video of Wright's shooting by a Hays County corrections officer.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Body found on side of road in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

