The family of Joshua Wright, the Hays County inmate shot and killed while shackled in an emergency room last month, has gained a strong ally as they demand the truth about Wright's killing. Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and others, joined the family on Monday, Jan. 2, to demand that authorities release body-camera video of Wright's shooting by a Hays County corrections officer.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO