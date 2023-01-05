ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 5

BasicWhiteGirl
2d ago

Something has to be done about the education these kids are receiving but also, a lot of these parents need to step up and assist these teachers. This is getting ridiculous.

Reply
2
Diana Ramirez
2d ago

Private schools need the money as much a public schools. This will keep both private & public schools accountable and compete to keep their students by offering good education. A lot of parents aren’t happy with public education but can’t afford private. So why not. I’m in favor

Reply
2
Bobby Pickens
3d ago

Well since we never have had kids yet I pay thousands every year to schools, I would like to see the best ROI possible in the way of good productive cirizens. If this causes schools to need to compete and therefore brings them back to meeting the wants if most normal day to day citizens instead of the activists fringe folks I'm for it.

Reply
2
Related
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Lawmakers set to discuss changes to the Texas education system

SAN ANTONIO--As state lawmakers make their way back to Austin next week, many eyes are on education -- and the money behind it. Here's what you need to know heading into this session, and what it could mean for your child's school. Advocates say each year there are about a...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas has a $30B surplus. What should lawmakers prioritize?

SAN ANTONIO – Texas lawmakers will have an estimated $30 billion in surplus on the budget. They will head to Austin on Tuesday to decide how to allocate the funds and introduce bills that will become law. But just how much should be spent on what and what’s a...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

New Texas property tax law went in effect in 2023

Several new laws in Texas just went into effect on Jan. 1. The bills were passed in 2021, but didn't become official law until 2023. One of the biggest laws to go into effect includes changes to property taxes, the Texas Legislature's website said, adding that it revises the Texas Education Code, Government Code and Tax Code.
communityjournal.net

White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’

A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
AUSTIN, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Colorado Trying To ‘Out-Texas,’ Texas at the Game of Migrants

When you play the game of migrants, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. That's how some U.S. Governors are playing the game, at least. Throughout the fall of 2022, republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis seemed to be competing for the title of mightiest Migrant Vanquisher, but now, democratic Governor Jared Polis is throwing Colorado's hat into the ring.
COLORADO STATE
KSAT 12

After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis

JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Receiving More Than Two-Dozen HUD Housing Vouchers

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week the award of $24.7 million to 98 local public housing authorities across the country to provide permanent affordable housing to people with disabilities. Texas was awarded 150 new vouchers total: 50 each for Austin, 50 for Fort Worth, and 50 for San Antonio, with the three cities sharing more that $1,300,00 under the program.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Texas

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy