Something has to be done about the education these kids are receiving but also, a lot of these parents need to step up and assist these teachers. This is getting ridiculous.
Private schools need the money as much a public schools. This will keep both private & public schools accountable and compete to keep their students by offering good education. A lot of parents aren’t happy with public education but can’t afford private. So why not. I’m in favor
Well since we never have had kids yet I pay thousands every year to schools, I would like to see the best ROI possible in the way of good productive cirizens. If this causes schools to need to compete and therefore brings them back to meeting the wants if most normal day to day citizens instead of the activists fringe folks I'm for it.
