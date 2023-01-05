When you play the game of migrants, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. That's how some U.S. Governors are playing the game, at least. Throughout the fall of 2022, republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis seemed to be competing for the title of mightiest Migrant Vanquisher, but now, democratic Governor Jared Polis is throwing Colorado's hat into the ring.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO