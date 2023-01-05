Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Building Originally Built as Livery Stable Sells for $6M
The 6,612-square-foot historic building originally built as a 22-horse livery stable for a carriage business located at 110 E. Holly St. in Pasadena, has sold for $6 million. According to a report by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Dan Bacani of Lee & Associates – Pasadena Inc. and Nick Peukpiboon of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services represented the private individual who sold the property.
Eater
Netflix-Famous Chris Bianco Expands in LA With Even More Pizza and Sandwiches
Chris Bianco had potentially the best year ever for a pizziaolo, garnering a James Beard Outstanding Chef award, landing a key episode in Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, and finally opening his acclaimed pizzeria in Los Angeles. The lines have been near constant at his Downtown LA pizzeria at Row DTLA (where Smorgasburg is held on Sundays), but now the chef has announced that he’ll be bringing his popular Phoenix sandwich shop Pane Bianco to the property sometime in the next few months.
purewow.com
The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now
Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
5 Of The Best Smashburgers In L.A. That You Need To Know About
Smashburger’s have become a local hit, and when you bite into that thin yet flavorful patty, you’ll understand why. They’re not just a fad either, our yummy selection of spots below just proves that their deliciousness is absolutely here to stay! Love Hour is a local treasure that offers the ultimate customizable burgers. You’re welcome to order it how you want it, whether it’s a single, doubles, hell—even a triple. They also collaborate with other L.A. spots to create the most unique smashburgers out there. 📍 532 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Burgers Never Say Die often gets accredited for starting this whole smashburger craze, and we have to agree with that honor. They offer single or double smashburgers with the typical fixings of juicy pickles, freshly chopped onions, and cheese. So simple, yet so deliciously perfect. Expect a long line, but trust us, it’s worth it.
TV Chef Debbie Lee to Serve Korean Pub Grub at Her New Highland Park Concept
Yi Cha will come to York Boulevard bearing gifts of Korean deliciousness from the culinary cerebrum and deep ancestry of Chef Debbie Lee
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
toddrickallen.com
Ma’am’s International Foods’ New Location In Santa Monica
As you might know, sourcing quality Thai and Asian ingredients can be really difficult on The Westside. The preeminant destination for groceries and culinary advice has been the delightful Ma’am’s International Foods. If you don’t know about Ma’am’s, it is your one-stop shop for a carefully curated selection of Asian groceries, cooking school, deli and take-away, and encyclopedic culinary wisdom freely displensed by an affable Ma’am herself. So I was in shock recently when I went by their location near the corner of Pico and 23rd and noticed that they had cleared out. But we can all breathe a sigh of relief. Ma’am’s has only just moved and is open at their new address at 306 Pico Blvd in Santa Monica.
theregistrysocal.com
Private Owner is Marketing Five-Property Shoe Palace Portfolio in Southern California with $18MM Asking Price
As the retail market continues its rebound from the impact of the global pandemic, some investors are looking to trade their properties. In one of these examples, Morgan Hill-based Mersho Grit Investors is planning to sell a five-property retail portfolio across Southern California, with one particular tenant as the leaseholder, Shoe Palace. Mersho Grit is looking to sell the portfolio for $18.6 million, according to the property’s offering document.
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for Business
All the healthy foods that WaBa is famous for are available at the newly revamped Hollywood location. Located within the bustling cross streets of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, the Hollywood restaurant is back to serve their guests all the healthy foods that are only available at WaBa Grill. The revamped restaurant now features updated wall art and window graphics and refreshed interior.
These 7 Los Angeles Restaurants Just Received A Michelin Star
Have you eaten at any of these #LA restaurants? 👀😋
The 12 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most in 2022
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The second half of 2022 brought major changes for homebuyers. After two years of record-breaking growth, soaring mortgage rates threw a bucket of cold water on the red-hot market. As the cost of borrowing rose, demand...
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In West Hollywood, CA, For Diners In 2023
There are many best restaurants in West Hollywood, CA, so searching for a great dining destination is straightforward here. You can refer to the outstanding recommendations in this article if you have no idea about this topic. West Hollywood is an excellent destination for nightlife in California. It is the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?
Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet
Vendors at the Alpine Village swap meet are protesting a two-week closure that they fear may end up being permanent. The post Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Mirror
Donut Shop Opening on Third Street Promenade
Since Kitchen United MIX is a ghost kitchen, it’s not too surprising that restaurants will come and go in at the location. Kitchen United MIX at 1315 Third St Promenade has another new eatery in the front space. Duck Donuts will be taking the space in the front going forward, along with the other recent addition to Kitchen United MIX, Santa Monica Brew Works, as reported by Toddrickallen.
Dance studio ceiling collapses during rain in Sherman Oaks
A group of local dancers continued the show even after the ceiling of their Sherman Oaks dance studio collapsed.SOHO Dance LA students were mid-practice on Wednesday when heavy rain started to pour as part of the huge storm sweeping through the area reached Los Angeles. At just about 6:40 p.m., dance instructor Lucio Romero was leading her beginner rumba class when she decided to lead them away from the front of the room to exemplify a couple of steps. Just seven seconds after she danced her way in the opposite direction of the mirror — where she and the students normally stand...
Eater
Soak In the French Disco Vibes at West Hollywood’s Ritzy New Queer Bar
In mid-December, a West Hollywood newcomer emerged inside the former Gold Coast Bar, located across the street from Connie & Ted’s called Or Bar (or means gold in French). The bar is a welcome addition after Southern California lost many historic queer bars over the last three years, including the 40-year-old Gold Coast in 2020, as well as Flaming Saddles, Oil Can Harry’s, and Rage.
