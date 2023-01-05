Read full article on original website
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
Julie Chrisley Says She's Worried About Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd in Prison
"I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees." Julie Chrisley is sharing her thoughts about her upcoming prison sentence. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie was given 7, after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year. They both received 16 months probation. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, are to report to their respective Florida prisons in a couple of weeks -- and the institutions are about two and half hours apart from one another, according to People.
Chris Evans Shares Hilarious Clips of Himself and Girlfriend Alba Baptista Scaring Each Other
The post appears to mark the first time Evans has publicly acknowledged his romance with Baptista. Chris Evans is known for his epic scare prank videos -- and his latest victim is none other than his girlfriend, Alba Baptista. On Friday, the actor -- who is notably private about his...
Prince Harry on How Princess Diana Would Feel About William Rift
In his new book Harry also describes seeing a woman who "claimed to have powers" in an effort to connect with his late mother. The rift between royal brothers Harry and William is one of the most talked about family conflicts. But what would their deceased mother, Princess Diana, think...
Taylor Swift's Cat Olivia Benson Is Reportedly Worth $97 Million
The list also includes celebrity pets who stand to inherit tens of millions of dollars once their owners pass. Taylor Swift is one of the most popular celebrities and successful musicians in the world, and her cat, Olivia Benson, isn't doing too bad for herself either. In fact, she's doing purrfectly well.
Dave Bautista Has THIS Actor's Face Tattooed on His Thigh (By ACCIDENT!)
"So, you know, a little embarrassed but not ashamed" Yes, Dave Bautista has tattoos that didn't turn out exactly the way he wanted...but he's a good sport about it!. Sitting down with GQ for a video exploring his ink, the action star admitted there were "a few tattoos that didn’t turn out quite the way I wanted."
