ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
toofab.com

Julie Chrisley Says She's Worried About Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd in Prison

"I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees." Julie Chrisley is sharing her thoughts about her upcoming prison sentence. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie was given 7, after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year. They both received 16 months probation. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, are to report to their respective Florida prisons in a couple of weeks -- and the institutions are about two and half hours apart from one another, according to People.
FLORIDA STATE
toofab.com

Prince Harry on How Princess Diana Would Feel About William Rift

In his new book Harry also describes seeing a woman who "claimed to have powers" in an effort to connect with his late mother. The rift between royal brothers Harry and William is one of the most talked about family conflicts. But what would their deceased mother, Princess Diana, think...
toofab.com

Taylor Swift's Cat Olivia Benson Is Reportedly Worth $97 Million

The list also includes celebrity pets who stand to inherit tens of millions of dollars once their owners pass. Taylor Swift is one of the most popular celebrities and successful musicians in the world, and her cat, Olivia Benson, isn't doing too bad for herself either. In fact, she's doing purrfectly well.
toofab.com

Dave Bautista Has THIS Actor's Face Tattooed on His Thigh (By ACCIDENT!)

"So, you know, a little embarrassed but not ashamed" Yes, Dave Bautista has tattoos that didn't turn out exactly the way he wanted...but he's a good sport about it!. Sitting down with GQ for a video exploring his ink, the action star admitted there were "a few tattoos that didn’t turn out quite the way I wanted."

Comments / 0

Community Policy