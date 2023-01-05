ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Shiba Inu Whale Activity Surges On Hype Around The Upcoming Shibarium Launch

Ethereum whales are busy amassing Shiba Inu ahead of the anticipated Shibarium launch. Whalestats shows that the meme crypto was among the top ten most purchased tokens among the top 2,000 largest Ethereum investors as of this week. What is fueling the high whales’ appetite is the much-awaited Shibarium. It...
thenewscrypto.com

Ethereum Whales Acquire SHIB Ahead of the Shibarium Launch

As of the end of the previous day, a total of 182,339,090 SHIB tokens had been burned. The burn rate increased by 13,198% on December 31st. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on the rise as Ethereum “whales” buy up large quantities of the cryptocurrency. Community members anticipate a dramatic increase in SHIB burn and usefulness on the chain in 2023, as main developers Shytoshi Kusama and Trophias, together with the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, tease the debut of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain.
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)

Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
NME

Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC

A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
u.today

Binance Delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it will be removing and ceasing trading for several spot trading pairs. The pairs include SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. These changes are planned to take effect on Jan. 6 at 3:00 a.m. UTC for some pairs, and Jan. 6 at 7:00 a.m. UTC for others.
NASDAQ

Could Shiba Inu Be a Multibagger in 2023?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) wowed investors when it soared 45,000,000% in 2021. The popular meme token represented a cryptocurrency success story -- at least from the perspective of market gains. But last year wasn't nearly as bright for Shiba Inu. In fact, it was actually pretty glum. The crypto known...
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 users discover serious design flaw that can wreck consoles

There are two ways you can store your PlayStation 5, horizontally or vertically. Personally, I’m team vertical but I can report that we do have a 50/50 split here at GAMINGbible. That does mean though that 50% of us were horrified to discover yesterday that storing your console vertically could actually damage it.
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Ecosystem Tokens SHIB And BONE Chase BONK Hype

After an enormous Solana’s meme token BONK rally that saved Solana from dropping the belief of the crypto neighborhood. The BONK rally even dried up the buying and selling quantity from rival meme cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Lastly, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is again within the...
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL)-Based Dogecoin Rival Surges 4,838% in Wild Crypto Breakout

A dog-themed crypto built on the smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is surging despite the SOL ecosystem’s recent struggles. Bonk (BONK), a new Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) rival, has seen significant gains since its debut on December 29, 2022. The meme asset went from a weekly low...
Hypebae

Dating App Enters Its Flop Era, Revealing Gen Z's New Bad Habit

Dating apps once reigned as supreme and in 2022, took a turn for the worst as many ditched the experience. Aiming to curb common issues with online dating, the Tame app offered two new approaches, but Twitter is not amused. After advertising its standout features on Instagram, social media users...

